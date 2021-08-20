Mark Brunell Lauds Jared Goff, Drops Intriguing Drew Brees Comparison

The Detroit Lions brought both Jared Goff and Mark Brunell into a new situation this offseason to see how the pair would react, and so far, things have gone well for the duo.

Brunell has come in and done good work as the team’s new quarterback coach, and some of his insight from his playing days has proven valuable to the staff and the players. Early on, that seems to have helped Brunell in his evaluation of Goff, and the coach seems to think that the new Detroit quarterback could be heading for good things as a result in 2021.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, August 19 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Brunell chatted about what he has seen out of Goff so far, and the coach admitted he has been very impressed with not only the play but the mindset that Goff has brought to the table early on in Detroit.

“I’ve been impressed with Jared (Goff) from day one,” Brunell said. “This is very important to him. Let’s start with the person. He is a hard worker, he has a great attitude, he’s a very good leader. As far as on the field, you guys have seen it, he can throw that ball. He makes good decisions with it and has really grown into this offense to the point where he is doing a good job with it. As a quarterback coach, it’s important to stress how critical it is to take care of the ball and make good decisions. If you don’t, you find yourself in trouble. He’s been very smart with the ball. It’s been fun caching him. He’s great to coach because he’s coachable. When he does make a mistake, he responds well, he learns from it and it’s all you can ask from your quarterback room.”

Additionally, Brunell even admitted that Goff has been a player who has captivated him so far during camp thanks to all the expectations that he has exceeded on the field and during workouts so far.

“I didn’t know a lot about Jared before he got here, I heard a lot of things about him. He has surpassed all of my expectations. I knew he had a good arm, I didn’t realize he had that good of an arm. He’s a leader and he’s smart. Very good with protections. A lot of this is brand new for Jared, what we’re doing. Every day he’s getting better and better. I’m excited. I’m excited to see how this season unfolds for him,” Brunell said.

So far, so good for Goff as it relates to settling into the offense and getting things going on his new career. Getting things off on the right foot with Brunell has been a key element so far during Goff’s quick development within the Detroit offense.

Mark Brunell: Jared Goff Compares With Drew Brees

As comparisons go, Brunell would know a thing or two about good quarterback play in the league not only given his own career, but the players he has been around. In terms of what he sees out of Goff, Brunell dropped a very interesting quarterback comparison in Drew Brees when asked.

“It might be a little early on that one, he has a lot of qualities that I saw in Drew Brees. Really, the passion for the game, the work ethic, the leadership. So there are some similarities there, which is great to see,” Brunell told the media. “I would say that. Seen some Drew Brees in Jared Goff which is great.”

Brunell would know about Brees being the duo worked together in the same quarterback room from 2008 to 2009. Brunell has been around plenty of quarterbacks in the game, so for him to cite Brees is certainly interesting to say the least.

Brunell’s Career Stats and Highlights

While Brunell might love Goff and his quarterback room in Detroit, many might feel like Brunell was one of the most well-known quarterbacks of the 1990s and 2000s, and his career that spanned from 1993 until 2011. A former fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, Brunell was dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars and put the upstart franchise on the map in a major way. He made three Pro Bowls and made the playoffs three times, reaching the 1996 and 1999 AFC Championship games. Brunell was traded to the Washington Football Team in 2004, and stuck there until 2008 when he joined the New Orleans Saints and managed to claim Super Bowl XLIV as the backup to Drew Brees. In 2010 and 2011 he was the backup for Mark Sanchez as the New York Jets made a run to the AFC Championship but lost. He has been seen on ESPN as a commentator and currently coaches high school football in Florida while being a fixture on radio and television.

Here’s a look at some of Brunell’s former magic on the field when he was a player:





Statistically, Brunell finished his career strong, with 32,072 passing yards and 184 touchdowns. For him to see so many positive traits in Goff should bode well for the new Lions starting quarterback as he kicks off life with a new team.

