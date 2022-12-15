Jared Goff Reveals Top Key to Mental Toughness While Leading Lions

The biggest challenge for a quarterback is staying on an even keel no matter what happens around them. That’s a challenge that Jared Goff likely knew would be steep coming to the Detroit Lions.

It’s often said that the two hardest positions to play in the city are quarterback for the Lions and goaltender for the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings. Both spots are under the microscope more than most, and both are put through the ringer on nearly a daily basis in town.

Goff, however, has done a great job remaining ambivalent about any of the critiques he’s likely heard or the praise he has recently seen amid Detroit’s major turnaround season. At the end of the day, he simply doesn’t care either way.

As he explained to the media on Wednesday, December 14, that attitude has been key to he and the Lions being able to turn things around and stay positive in the face of adversity.

“I don’t really care. I don’t. I really just enjoy winning with these guys and whatever people may have said earlier on the year, they were probably justified (saying it) in some ways. We were 1-6 and not playing very well and now we are playing pretty well,” he explained. “Everyone seems to change their mind on us and we try to stay right in the middle. I think that’s the biggest challenge for us now is (to) show our maturity and show that we can handle a little bit of praise and handle a little bit of people thinking that we’re good and and not change the way we’re approaching each week.”

As angry as Goff could be about some of the coverage earlier this season and last year, he instead chooses to turn the other cheek. As he admitted, criticism is a part of the business where he works.

“What would I lash out about? Tom Brady gets criticized, everyone gets criticized. We all get criticized. It’s a part of this business, especially (when) you play quarterback and especially if you’re not winning games. You’re going to see it and it’s not the first time, probably won’t be the last. I handle it just the same way as (I) handle success. It’s good and bad, and you deal with it and move on,” Goff said.

Neither too high nor too low, Goff seems to be in the perfect place mentally since coming to the Lions. He is equipped with the right tools to be able to handle anything that comes his way, which is likely why the Lions were so high on him to begin with.

Goff Satisfied for Lions’ Role Players

For Goff, Detroit’s turnaround hasn’t been something that surprises him. The team has held that their long-standing belief in the system dictated that they would eventually have success as dark as things seemed.

Specifically though, the quarterback is happy that his teammates who have been on the roster throughout all of those bad times and taken some of the flack along with him are able to now enjoy some good times, and even contribute meaningfully to Detroit’s success.

Instead of focusing on his own success, Goff likes to defer to his teammates who are going to battle with him.

“It’s fun to be on a team that’s winning games. That’s all. I mean sure, I’m doing some good things but we’ve won a lot of big games recently with the same guys that were part of the 1-6 (start) and part of last year’s (3-13-1) team. That’s the most satisfying thing,” he said.

That list would likely include players like wideout Kalif Raymond, who’s 35 yard punt return sparked a Detroit scoring drive in the second half against Minnesota. It might also include wideout Josh Reynolds, who squeezed a key pass in the end zone that would help in defeating the Vikings.

Both of those players serve as good examples of guys who have seen the highs and lows in Detroit already just like Goff has and seem poised to come out the other side. None of them have changed who they are and continue to put their heads down and execute.

It’s a very good testament to what Goff is talking about.

Goff Touts Mental Toughness Above Everything

How is it that Goff manages to rise above all of the vitriol that could be dished out any given week? A mature approach he has learned since coming into the league has paved the way, and an idea that only mental toughness will win out.

“It’s mental toughness, but to be on both sides of it, like I said, you can’t let praise or criticism get to you either way. It all doesn’t matter and it’s all very fickle and our league’s very week to week. You play poorly one week, play better the next week and you’ll be the greatest thing since sliced bread. It’s the way our league goes and it’s the way I’ve really approached it since I got in the league,” Goff explained.

Athletes aren’t robots, however, and Goff is no exception. As he said, there is times he hears a bit of the frustration and deals with the highs and lows, but he always keeps in proper perspective how things are in the league.

“Sure, you take that mental roller coaster at times and you try not to, but we are human. At the same time, every week it will change no matter what. If you play well, they’ll love you. If you don’t, they won’t. So try to play well,” Goff deadpanned.

The Lions have been playing well en-route to a potential strong finish to the year, but in good times and in bad, their quarterback’s always been the same guy. That might be the biggest reason why this is the case.