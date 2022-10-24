Jared Goff Sends Another Hopeful Message After Frustrating Lions Loss

In spite of all the adversity, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is not one to give up or back down, and he continues to prove that in a big way.

In spite of a terrible day on the field, Goff made it clear he’s not losing the faith. After not being able to help the team manufacture a touchdown, Goff still spoke in hopeful tones after the tough loss.

When speaking to the media, the quarterback pointed to the fact that it’s a good moment of character check for the Lions team in responding to another tough defeat on the field, and a character check for him specifically.

“It’s all I know. It’s come back on Wednesday practice and show them who I am. Your your character is revealed in moments of adversity and certainly, have been through our fair share of that in the last couple years. This time’s no different, so allow them to see who I am and keep fighting,” Goff said.

Obviously, Goff isn’t going to be giving up at all with a bit of adversity, and his message for himself can also apply to his team. As he said, he wants his teammates to simply pick themselves up and make themselves better to start a new week of practice.

While it’s a good message, it’s not likely to be one that Lions fans will appreciate, especially seeing as they’ve been picking themselves up for decades after frustrating defeats.

Goff Explains Turnovers From Loss to Dallas

A moment the game swung in terms of adversity was when Goff was not secure with the ball. As he has in the past, the quarterback lamented some of the silly mistakes that were made in between the lines on some of the plays.

As Goff said, the mistakes happened as a result of him trying to make plays in a game that had become a runaway in terms of momentum and score.

“Probably the end, you know the sack fumbles, was probably trying to extend the play a little bit more than I typically would if it was regular flow of the game. Yeah, the the second (interception) we’re punting if it’s incomplete. Just put it in a place where nobody can get it if that’s the case and the first one I’ve talked about,” Goff said after the game.

Regardless of what he was trying to do, Goff has to come back to practice with a renewed focus to take care of the ball. It’s perhaps the biggest thing he can do to change the tide for the franchise and their struggles in this moment.

Goff’s Play Seemingly Regressing for Lions

It’s been frustrating for Lions fans to watch Goff the last few weeks because he has struggled so badly on the field and in such a major way.

Not only are the Lions not running the ball as efficiently as they had been, Jared Goff’s play has regressed in a big way in terms of the pass. In the last two weeks, he is a combined 40-61 for 457 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. That’s far from the player who looked like a sneaky MVP candidate after Week 4.

Worse than that, Goff has become a turnover machine for the Lions lately. He’s been fumbling the ball in addition to throwing the aforementioned interceptions. It hasn’t been a good development for the Lions, and it leaves folks to wonder whether or not Goff is the right guy moving forward for the franchise.

While the quarterback is preaching rebounding and patience, Lions fans have heard it all before. They’re likely to want to see proof of the Lions making some tangible steps forward on the field rather than listen to more words on the matter.