Jared Goff Delivers Fiery Message After Lions Fans Take Over Tampa

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff felt the love in the team’s home away from home.

The Lions pulled off a big road win on October 15, knocking off the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-6 to move to 5-1. The win, combined with losses for the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, helped the Lions grab a share of the conference lead.

After the game, Goff made a big statement about the Lions fans who filled Raymond James Stadium to cheer on their team.

Jared Goff Praises ‘Best Fans in the F****** League’

There was a sizeable contingent of Lions fans in Tampa for the game, and they grew louder as the game went on and Buccaneers fans filtered out. By the end of the game, NFL reporter Jeff Darlington said it was as loud as he has ever heard opposing fans.

As Darlington shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Lions quarterback felt the same and sent a fiery message to fans.

“Are you seeing this? Best fans in the f****** league!” Goff said.

I’ve seen a lot of opposing fan bases make noise for their team after a win — but the Lions might’ve topped them all today. Or as @JaredGoff16 said to me as he left the field, “Are you seeing this? Best fans in the f***ing league!” This video is well after the game ended… pic.twitter.com/PyL8TtmLXQ — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 15, 2023

The Lions came into the season as favorites to win the NFC North, and fans have bought in from the beginning. In one of the team’s preseason games, fans grew so loud that the New York Giants had to move to a silent snap count. Their enthusiasm earned some big praise from Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

“Our fans were unbelievable the other night,” Campbell said, via NBC Sports. “I mean, for a preseason game, you’re telling your young players and your rookies, ‘This is the first one, NFL game, it ought to be a pretty good atmosphere.’ But my god, I didn’t expect that. I don’t think any of them did. That’s unbelievable. That’s a packed house for preseason. It was awesome. They were using a silent count on offense — in a preseason game! So it certainly helps. So that was awesome.”

Lions Continue Hot Start

The win moved the Lions to 3-0 on the road this season and helped grow their division lead over the 2-3 Green Bay Packers. After a slow start to the 2022 season helped keep the Lions out of the playoffs despite a late-season surge, the team is going in the opposite direction with their best start since the 2011 season.

“We’ve played well for six weeks. It’s four in a row for us. It’s a pretty good feeling, yeah, it certainly is,” Goff said, via The Associated Press.

After Sunday’s win, Campbell credited the defense for helping fuel the fast start. The Lions have been dealt a number of injuries, losing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to season-ending injuries, but were still able to hold the Buccaneers to just six points.

Campbell praised the defense for playing a strong team game, noting that the defense has been strong for most of the season.

“I can’t say enough about our defensive performance today and really for five games this year, to be honest with you,” Campbell said. “Man, we’re just playing as one unit right now. When your defense only gives up six points it’s saying a lot.”