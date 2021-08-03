Lions’ Jared Goff Shows Personality in Hilarious Mic’d up Video [WATCH]

Jared Goff routinely gets mischaracterized as a boring person due to his cool demeanor, but the more Detroit Lions fans get to know their new quarterback, the more they might find that they like him.

Goff doesn’t get to show his personality much, but when he does, there are often hilarious results. During training camp, the Lions recently offered Goff that chance when he was selected to wear the microphone during camp practice. The results were downright hilarious once Goff strapped the pack on and got going.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Here’s a look at the full video:





Play



2021 Training Camp Highlights: Jared Goff Mic'd Up | Detroit Lions Listen in on the training camp field, courtesy of QB Jared Goff. 2021 Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-08-02T01:24:03Z

Some of the best highlights? Goff plugging Frank Ragnow’s internet hunting and fishing site Grizzlyman Outdoors, Goff asking several unsuspecting personalities on tape if they have had a rash taken care of including his quarterback coach Mark Brunell, and Goff praising Lions fans for showing up to watch practice at 8:30 in the morning.

With fun things like this going on, it’s clear that Goff has taken the reigns as the unquestioned leader of the team and someone that is getting along with his new teammates in a major way. He also has the kind of funny personality fans will love.

Goff No Stranger to Hilarious Video Hijinks

This is far from the first time that Goff has been funny on tape. The quarterback once had an epic prank where he showed up at Ventura College in California and acted as a transfer to the team. Unsuspecting players didn’t know who Goff was thanks to a master disguise, but once he showed up and started throwing the football, it was clear that Goff was not an average transfer.

Here’s a look:





Play



NFL QB Jared Goff Pranks Unsuspecting College Football Team ►Watch Kris Bryant's Transfer Prank here: youtube.com/watch?v=mYfWzBh2KIw ►See more of the epic prank at redbull.com/QBprank Jared Goff may be a star QB for the Los Angeles Rams, but for one magical spring day, he was a transfer into the Ventura College football team in Southern California. In what could go down as the football prank of… 2018-04-24T12:12:30Z

In the video, which was made by RedBull, Goff throws the ball all over the field while acting as a transfer quarterback. He confuses the players with his game and his attitude until his true personality is finally revealed at the end. Obviously, the players were shocked considering the transformation that Goff had in order to make the video.

Goff’s Career Stats Boosts Hope in Detroit

In terms of his on-field play, there’s a lot to like about Goff when he comes to the Lions as well. If there’s a reason to think Goff might be a bit better than many expect, it’s his production during his career to this point. Clearly, Detroit isn’t just getting a pair of first-round draft picks and a third-round pick, they are getting a quarterback who was in the Super Bowl just two years ago. Goff, a former top pick himself in 2016 out of Cal, has been a dependable player who has won plenty of big games in his career in the rough and tumble NFC West. So far, he’s thrown 107 touchdowns, 55 interceptions, 18,171 yards and has been a two-time Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018.

Goff has the talent to be great, and in Detroit, he now has the opportunity to do just that. He might also have the personalty to make himself a fast team favorite with the fans.

READ NEXT: Lions Called Overlooked Sleepers for 2021 Season