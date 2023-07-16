Ex-NFL Coach Issues Bold Statement on Lions QB Jared Goff

It’s been more than two and a half decades since the last time a Detroit Lions player won the NFL MVP award. But with the talent the team has assembled on offense, perhaps Detroit’s MVP drought could end in the near future.

That’s what former NFL head coach Chuck Pagano argued when The 33rd Team included Lions quarterback Jared Goff on a list of dark horse candidates for the 2023 league MVP award.

Goff’s odds to win MVP, according to The 33rd Team, are 16-1. That was tied for the best odds for any of The 33rd Team’s dark horse MVP candidates.

Pagano likes Goff as an MVP candidate because of what the Lions will surround him with this upcoming season.

“Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had multiple head coaching opportunities and turned them down to run it back with Goff,” Pagano wrote. “It was Johnson’s first year as OC, and they were a top-five offense. Their relationship is only going to grow.

“The Lions also invested in this offense for Goff. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, taken with the 12th-overall pick, will be used in the passing game immensely, and TE Sam LaPorta, selected with the 34th overall pick, will be a perfect fit. Jameson Williams (when he’s back from his six-game suspension) will essentially be playing his rookie season, as well, coming off a torn ACL.

“The weapons are there. The offensive line is great. And the storylines are incredible. Goff has a chance to lead the Lions to their first NFC North title since 1993 and to their first playoff win since 1991. If he delivers a home playoff game to Detroit, I don’t see how he couldn’t be the league’s MVP.”

The Lions haven’t hosted a playoff game since after the 1993 season. Running back Barry Sanders won the only league MVP in team history in 1997.

Lions QB Jared Goff Facing Big Expectations in 2023

Goff receiving some attention as a dark horse MVP candidate shouldn’t be much of a surprise considering the amount of hype the Lions have received this offseason.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick has arguably been the biggest Lions advocate this summer. On June 22, he predicted Detroit to make the NFC Championship Game.

The Lions have done that only once in their history and haven’t been that deep into the playoffs since 1991.

NFL media personality Ross Tucker hyped the Lions as well during one of his podcast episodes on June 2.

“Jared Goff showed that he can win playoff games. He can win road playoff games. He can get to a Super Bowl,” Tucker said. “And I think he’s playing better than he played when he was with the Rams.

“So, if he’s able to get to a Super Bowl with the Rams, I think he can get to one with the Detroit Lions.”

MVP awards are generally hard to win when the expectations are sky high. It took Patrick Mahomes four years to win his second MVP in part because after winning his first MVP at 23 years old with 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, he faced the near impossible task of repeating those statistics.

Last season, Goff had a career-best 1.2% interception percentage and his best yards per attempt average since 2018. He will likely have to improve upon those numbers to be an MVP candidate.

But as Pagano argued, all the pieces are in place for Goff to maximize his potential in 2023.

Other Dark Horse NFL MVP Candidates

Tied with Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also received 16-1 odds from The 33rd Team to win the NFL MVP award this season. Goff and Prescott were, by far, The 33rd Team’s top two dark horse candidates.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was also included on the list with 40-1 odds. He will need a big bounce back season to be an MVP candidate, though, after a hugely disappointing first year in Denver.

The other three MVP dark horse candidates were two young quarterbacks, Kenny Pickett and Trey Lance, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Pickett is entering his first full season as the starter behind center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Terry Bradshaw was the last Steelers player to win MVP in 1978.

The 33rd Team described Lance as “a really deep, dark long shot” for MVP if for no other reason but the uncertainty of whether he will play. NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reported on July 13 that Brock Purdy is on track to be the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback in Week 1.

Jefferson is arguably the most skilled receiver in a league full of terrific wideout talent. But no wide receiver has ever won NFL MVP.