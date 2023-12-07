Lions’ Jared Goff Fires Message to Teammates: ‘No One’s Out of It’

The NFL playoffs are still a month away. But the way Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff responded to a question from reporters on December 6, one might think they start this weekend.

Goff conveyed in a message through the media that the Lions not only need to stay focused but must continue to raise the bar down the stretch of the season.

“Know that everyone is kind of in that mode that you have to win these games, and everyone has things that they’re going for. No one’s out of it,” Goff told reporters. “Everyone’s trying to win a game, so knowing that you have [to] turn your urgency up a little bit and stay process oriented and trust what you’re doing daily in practice.

“But, yeah, your intensity turns up a little bit this late in the year.”

Goff’s words about NFL late-season and playoff football should hold a lot of meaning to his Lions teammates. He is one of just a few Lions players who has appeared in a Super Bowl.

Detroit is aiming to win its first division title since 1993.

QB Jared Goff Leading Lions Elite Offense

At times, the 29-year-old signal caller has struggled with giveaways this season. He has 8 interceptions, which is more than he had all of 2022.

Goff threw 3 picks in the first matchup against the Chicago Bears. He has also fumbled 5 times this season. On Thanksgiving, the Green Bay Packers recovered all three of his fumbles.

But Goff has still been a prolific passer with a 7.6 yards per attempt average and 20 touchdowns. He also possesses a career-best 67.7% completion percentage.

Behind Goff’s production, the Lions are second in total offense and fourth in passing yards this season. Furthermore, Detroit is sixth in points per game.

Last year, the Lions were fourth in yards and fifth in points offensively. They are aiming for a top 5 finish in both of those categories for the first time since 1953-54.

Goff seems aware, though, that he and the Lions offense will have to continue improving to secure the NFC North and win in the postseason.

Lions to Face Test With Chicago Weather Against Bears

The next challenge the Lions will face is the Bears, who dominated Detroit for the first 55 minutes in Week 11 before Goff and the offense mounted a 12-point comeback.

The Chicago weather could also be a test for the Lions.

“Turnovers and weather is a great equalizer. It puts you on a little bit more even playing ground, and I feel like that works for us too,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell told the media on December 6. “I’m sure they feel like it works for them. It works for us too.”

Goff declared that he will be prepared.

“Whatever it may be, we’ll be ready, and I’ll be ready,” Goff said. “I’ve played in cold games and windy games and all sorts of games. Yeah, we’ll see what it is and I’ll be ready to go.”

The Lions are 6-4 in their last 10 road meetings against Chicago. They have won two of the past three contests at Solider Field in the series.