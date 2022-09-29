Jared Goff Jumps Ahead of Super Bowl Winner Within New QB Rankings

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed a hot start to the season on the offensive side of the ball, and a big reason why has been the play of Jared Goff.

Thus far, Goff has been a stud this season, and a big reason the Lions are in decent shape at 1-2 and could be even better. That’s something the rest of the league is starting to notice in a big way, as well.

Already, Goff has seen his work get called out by NFL.com and analyst Marc Sessler early in the 2022 season. In a new quarterback index, Goff was ranked ahead of Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson. He placed 15th on the list, and moved up three spots.

As Sessler wrote, there’s a sneaky reason to like what Goff has done so far this year for the Lions thus far.

“He’s tied for the fifth-most passing touchdowns league-wide while guiding a Lions offense that ranks sixth in points per drive and a healthy 12th in yards per march. He’ll hurt you with a poor throw, only to turn around and unfurl a beauty. He’s improved alongside the offense, sporting an 18:4 touchdown-to-pick ratio over his last eight starts,” he wrote.

Those numbers and that play points to a player who has found a way to get himself into a good position. As Sessler says, folks forget about Goff, but if the quarterback leads the Lions to a surge this year, that may no longer be the case.

Goff Enjoying Solid Start to 2022 Season

If there were worries about Goff to start the year, those have been put on hold in a major way. He’s been a big reason the Detroit offense has looked very explosive to start.

Through the first three games of the season, Goff has produced a fantastic seven touchdowns to just two interceptions. He also has collected 748 passing yards and has a 58.9 completion percentage.

Perhaps better than that, Goff has been responsible. He had one mistake in Week 1, but clearly learned from it and has kept things buttoned up. As the team has added weaponry, Goff has taken leaps forward for the offense and has looked like a competent player.

Many wondered if Goff’s finish to the 2021 season was a mirage, but he’s proving that not to be the case with an equally as competent start to 2022 statistically and otherwise.

Goff Striving to Be Steady for Team

In terms of his leadership, Goff has already taken on the look of a player who is prepared to do things the right way for his roster.

As he explained to the media on Wednesday, September 28, his goal is to be a constant leader for the team that keeps the ship moving forward no matter what plays out on the field week to week.

Jared Goff meets with the media on September 28 Watch Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff speak to the media on September 28, 2022. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-09-28T20:27:15Z

“Hopefully someone that guys can look to when when things are bad is kind of what I try to stick with. Be that steady voice and that guy that they can see every day that’s kind of consistent, doing the same thing and can provide clarity when things are kind of chaotic,” he said.

After a wild Week 3 loss, Goff is trying to put this skill to use, and as he said, remain calm and steady to lead the team.

“When it’s loud and chaotic I try to stay as steady as possible and be that constant for those guys and at the same time, lead by example when we’re in the building and just be the best guy you can be,” Goff explained.

In terms of his play and his leadership, Goff clearly has elevated things for the 2022 season. It’s a fact that multiple folks are beginning to understand during what has been a very resurgent year for the quarterback.

