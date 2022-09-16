Jared Goff Reveals ‘Quarterback’s Best Friend’ Within Lions’ Offense

The Detroit Lions have multiple pieces that make up their offense, and everyone is important in their own way to make things go.

Some players, however, take on even more importance for the team. As quarterback, Jared Goff would know exactly who those players are and what they do for the team.

This year, Goff sees the running game as perhaps the biggest variable for the offense, and understands how having it at his disposal is a big advantage. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, September 14, Goff was asked about the running game and gushed about its potential.

Jared Goff meets with the media on September 14

“It’s very helpful. It’s helpful for for any passing attack. I think it’s a quarterback’s best friend when you can have that and have the play action off of it and keep your stuff off it, the rollouts and whatnot. It’s super helpful and it’s fun to watch (D’Andre) Swift take off too. I know those guys up front love it.”

As a result, Goff feels as if the Lions are in good shape offensively and are actually quite stacked. It’s something he has seen throughout the offseason to this point in 2022.

“I think we’ve got good players every position. That’s kind of how we felt coming into this offseason is that there wasn’t really a hole anywhere or an area of concern on our offense and we can let it all hang out,” Goff revealed.

So far, so good for the Lions after the first week of the season. The team’s offense put up 35 points and 181 yards on the ground with three touchdowns. Two of those scores came from Jamaal Williams. If the Lions can do that consistently, they will be even more dangerous.

While some might be sleeping on the Detroit offense now, it’s clear the team has a big advantage with Swift and Williams and the punch they provide on the ground. If the team reaches their goals, this duo might be the biggest reason why.

Swift’s Hot Week 1 Lends to Hope for 2022

Detroit has long dreamed of having the kind of ground game that can strike fear into the opposition, and with Swift running the ball, it appears the team finally has something like that.

Swift had a fantastic breakout performance as part of Detroit’s frustrating loss, and was a big reason the Lions were even in the game in the first place. His ability to keep the opposition off balance proved to be a significant variable all day long.

To start the game, Swift showed off his legs with an immediate burst that led to an eventual Detroit score:

Later on, Swift helped get into the end zone with a nice run on fourth down. The burst showed his speed on the edge:

In total, Swift would finish with 144 yards rushing and a solid 31 yards receiving on the day. It was the kind of effort that the Lions needed to see out of their young runner in the opening game of the season.

This is the kind of game that could end up being big for Swift’s confidence the rest of 2022.

Goff Reveals Hope for Lions’ Offensive Identity

In terms of what Goff is hoping for the offense this year, it’s a complicated question, but the quarterback offered a great answer for the team.

As Goff explained, he always seeks to have an offense that keeps the defense off balance and guessing, and keeps pressure firmly on when they are operating.

“A team that’s gonna apply pressure and put the defense on their heels a little bit and be able to keep them guessing in some ways,” Goff explained. “Is it gonna be a run? Is it a pass? Is it a jet? Is it a screen? Is it a draw? Being able to keep them guessing.”

During the first week of the season, the Lions seemed to do that well. Having a player like Swift to offer the explosion is a major advantage for the Lions to have at their disposal, and his presence alone could help Goff and the Lions over the top.

