Lions’ Jared Goff Delivers Message to Rest of NFL After Win at Lambeau Field

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff had a message for the rest of the NFL after beating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

It didn’t start well. On the first drive of Week 4, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw his third interception in as many games. The return set up the Green Bay Packers in the red zone.

But after holding the Packers to a field goal, the Lions reeled off the next 27 points in the Thursday night contest. Behind the strong first-half bounce back, Detroit cruised to a 34-20 victory at Lambeau Field.

The win was Detroit’s fourth straight against Green Bay. It was also Detroit’s fourth win at Lambeau Field over the last nine seasons. Prior to that, the Lions went winless in 24 straight trips to Green Bay.

Goff was already a confident quarterback before September 28, but the victory seemed to embolden the veteran to send a message to the rest of the league.

“Send us anywhere. We’ll be ready,” Goff told reporters following the Week 4 win. “That’s the way we’re built.”

 


