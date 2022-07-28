Jared Goff’s Personal Comfort Could Help Aid Major Turnaround Season

Exactly one year ago, Jared Goff was adjusting to new his surroundings with the Detroit Lions. Now, what was new finally feels old, and that could be a reason the quarterback improves.

While much has been made about the team’s changes on offense, all of that might pale in comparison to what has stayed the same for Goff. This year, the quarterback knows the lay of the land in Detroit, and that factor could have him primed for a big season as a result.

Talking to the media after practice on Wednesday, July 27, Goff was asked about his personal adjustment to the city and the team. As he said, he believes that could be a tipping point as it relates to setting everything else up for success given the comfort it provides.

“That’s the biggest difference, yeah. I think learning the offense is quite similar. There’s things about it that you like, but being in my house for the second year, little things like that you don’t think about. Coming out here, having a place to go and and knowing my way around the facility, knowing everyone’s name, that’s the stuff that makes you feel a little bit more comfortable on a daily basis,” Goff told the media.

Daily creature comforts could help make Goff feel better, and if he feels better, it could lead to improved play and a dialed-in mindset. That’s the hope for the Lions, who might be depending on Goff alone to have a shot at making any type of a run in 2022.

So far, it sounds as if Goff is doing well in the mentality department. That might end up being the biggest offseason win of all for the Lions.

Goff Likes Trajectory of Lions’ Offense

In terms of the offense, while some of the pieces are the same, it’s still a new season. That means Goff understands there will be challenges, but having similar faces pulling in one direction has helped.

“It’s a first year in this offense, right, but it’s the second year with these guys so it’s been productive,” he explained. “I think having conversations with Ben (Johnson) in the offseason, having conversations with guys (this) offseason, how excited they are and how excited I am to kind of get going with them and show what we can do.”

So far, Goff believes that there are some kinks to be worked out, but he has seen the progression and likes it at this point.

“When it comes to football, definitely still the first year in (the) offense, so there’s still some pieces that we’re working on but we feel good about it. It’s come a long way since the spring and it’s doing well,” he said.

Progression from the start of the preseason through Week 1 will be key for the Lions. If the team can show the steady improvement it sounds as if they are making, they will be in very good shape moving forward.

Goff: Lions Expectations ‘High’ for 2022

With an offense he expects to click and personal comfort, could 2022 be the best season in a while for the Lions? Goff sees no reason this cannot be the case, especially when it comes to the offense.

“Our expectations are as high as anybody in the building. How do we win our division and then compete for a championship in the playoffs? That’s always the expectation and that’s our daily thought every day we come out here,” Goff said. “How do we build towards that? I know it’s something that hasn’t been done around here in quite a long time, but I think we’re at the point where there’s such new blood in here and such new energy that you can kind of move past that in some ways and and start fresh in your mind.”

In terms of the roster, Goff knows the Lions have the right mix in place to do some damage.

“We have the talent, we feel like we do and it’s going to come down to how detailed are we? How hard do we work today and tomorrow and through training camp? How much are we studying and all that stuff?,” he said. “As far as talent goes and where we feel like we’re at with our coaching staff and I know Brad (Holmes) feels like where he’s at with the roster, why not?”

With a full year under his belt in the Motor City, why not, indeed. Soon, Goff will get the chance to step up and show what he can do.

