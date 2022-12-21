Jared Goff Downplays Impact His Postseason Experience Plays for Lions

When the Detroit Lions added Jared Goff, most understood they were getting a solid veteran quarterback, but many might not have understood they were getting a winner, too.

Goff enjoyed plenty of success playing with Los Angeles, and maintains a 2-3 career playoff record, having won an NFC Championship while also playing in Super Bowl 53. Such numbers are usually unheard of for a Lions quarterback, perhaps giving Goff a leg-up in the leadership department over plenty of his teammates.

Still, when talking to the media on Wednesday, December 20, Goff wasn’t going to say that he was a big reason why that was the case, or could be a player who the team would lean on completely for such advice. Instead, he also deferred to others on the roster.

“A lot of guys here have been to the playoffs and I’m sure I’ll be a part of that but yeah, I think as the quarterback of the team and a leader on this team, that is part of my job but not because I have experience in it, just because that’s what I’m supposed to do,” Goff said matter-of-factly.

After going to a Super Bowl, Goff did learn some valuable lessons, but as he said, it’s not as if

“Not taking that experience for granted, right? Making the most of opportunities. I guess I remember not (taking) it for granted and making sure I was conscious of that. This is a different situation we’re (in). 7-7 with three games to play, but yeah, there’s a lot to look forward to,” Goff said.

As Goff cautioned, the Lions haven’t accomplished anything yet on that level, and are still hungry to be chasing down a nice finish to the season and putting their goals in front of them.

“We’re not there yet. We got three more games but yeah, we’re in a good place,” he said.

The Lions are in a good place due largely to Goff and his leadership, and that can be true even if he doesn’t want to admit it in more ways than just one.

Goff Enjoying Solid Streak for Lions

Leadership is about more than just being vocal, and already, Goff has done a nice job with that category as well. His play for the Lions during the 2022 season has been impressive, especially lately.

The Lions have managed to get great play from Goff down the stretch. In fact, as Fox Sports pointed out in a tweet, he is the only quarterback in the NFL not to have a turnover the past six weeks.

Indeed, Goff has run his totals up to 23 touchdowns and just seven interceptions on the year to go with 3,604 yards. Goff himself was ready to defer the credit to his rock-solid offensive line as well as his offensive coordinator.

“It starts off with them, but it’s a conscious effort from Ben (Johnson) to not put us in bad situations and then for myself as well to make sure I’m getting rid of the ball in time and stepping up in the pocket and being where I’m supposed to be,” he said. “It’s a full team effort, but most certainly starts with those guys up front doing their job and keeping guys away and it allows me to play pretty freely.”

Playing freely and confidently has been a big key for the Lions, and Goff is helping to deliver some positive results.

Goff: Lions Having Fun With Late-Season Run

Add it all up and at the end of the day, the Lions are simply enjoying themselves right now. They are playing loose and free, and as a result, they seem to be a changed team.

As Goff admitted, the players are having fun and just enjoying themselves as well as their late-season pursuit of the postseason as well as a much better year than they enjoyed in 2021.

“It’s fun man. It’s a lot of fun to be here right now and to be winning and doing what we’re doing. I think we’ve had two straight streaks now. We had a streak before the Bills game and then another one now. It’s a lot of fun man. We’re doing some good things and need to keep doing it,” Goff said.

If they are able to, Goff will be a big determining factor in why that is the case. Already, he seems to be playing a very vital role for the team in more ways than just one.