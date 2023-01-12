The Detroit Lions have a quarterback in Jared Goff who appears to be the answer for the team in the short term and long term, and that is for more than reasons revolving around his play.

Goff was great during the 2022-23 season posting 29 touchdowns to just seven interceptions and looking like one of the hottest quarterbacks down the stretch. His uptick in play translated to an uptick in wins for the Lions.

As a result, it also translated into an uptick in love for Goff, who has become a sensation with the fanbase. For his part, Goff has given that love right back to the team. Speaking to the media on Monday, January 9, Goff shared the love for the fans this season.

Play

Video Video related to jared goff shares love for detroit and lions fans: ‘really special place’ 2023-01-12T10:27:45-05:00

“I love our fans and I think (Sunday) night was a really good example of that. Seeing them after the game and being able to give them some love there, all of us were, and it’s pretty special,” Goff said to the media. “We weren’t playing for a playoff spot and they were there all the way through and then stayed after the game and were cheering us on and I think you know this year in particular, our home games and then that one to kind of cap it off. You get a great glimpse of what this place can truly be like when we’re winning consistently as we expect to in the future.”

Coming to Detroit, Goff didn’t quite know what he was getting into, but as he has learned throughout 2022, it can be a very special place and city.

“I’d heard what it means to people, but being here and seeing it and being around it and seeing the fans on game day, I think again this year, some of those home games late in the year when we were rolling, you go ‘okay, this is a really special place and and can be special as long as we continue to do our job,'” Goff said.

The goal for Goff now is to continue the winning and deliver even bigger victories for the fanbase. If that happens, the fans will continue to wrap their arms around their quarterback even more.

Goff Loving Time With Lions Franchise

Not only is it the fanbase that fires up Goff, but it’s the decision makers and others within the organization that he appreciates as well.

Speaking about his time with the organization, Goff said he has enjoyed a great experience thus far in his first two full seasons in Detroit. That’s true from the coaching staff to the front office to ownership.

“I’ve loved my time here and love Dan and love the players and the coaches. I can’t speak higher higher of this group and these coaches and I love leading this team,” Goff told the media. “I love being a part of it. I love playing for Dan. I love playing for Brad (Holmes). I love playing for Sheila (Ford). It’s such a special group and a special place to be and Ford Field, it all goes into it. It’s a really special place to be and and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

The good news for the quarterback? Goff is unlikely to be on the move this offseason, and he will get a chance to continue to lead his team and embrace the fanbase.

Brad Holmes Praises Goff’s Rebound

As much as Goff has embraced the Lions and made the best of what was a tough situation, that’s a reality that general manager Brad Holmes anticipated from the get-go with his quarterback.

The reason? Holmes had a front-row seat to what Goff could do with the Rams. As a result, he knew what he was getting in Detroit. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, January 10, Holmes discussed what he feels about Goff and where things are trending for the quarterback.

Play

Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes' end of season press conference Hear from Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes as he speaks to the media on Jan. 10 2023 Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/3epKf5l #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2023-01-10T20:46:02Z

“I was always confident in him because I’ve been with him from the get-go since he was drafted back when I was with Los Angeles. I just know how resilient and mentally tough he is. A lot of it was me knowing all the success he had in Los Angeles. I think that was kind of forgotten about a little bit when he got here and I think he was put in a very tough situation,” Holmes said to the media. “We had a lot of injuries and we didn’t really have the weapons around him. Dan (Campbell) had to really make a very tough decision on the staff offensively and make a change there. He stayed the course. Knowing what he’s made of, that’s why I just kept faith, kept confidence.”

As Holmes said, the plan all along was to make sure that Goff had tools to succeed, and he respected the quarterback for fighting through a difficult 2021 season and coming through the other side.

“I respected him because I told him look, we’ll hold up our end of the bargain. We got to put you in the right situation with the right pieces around you. Stability on offense, and (I) felt like we did that and he held up his end of the bargain. I think it just worked out, but I didn’t really have any doubt,” Holmes said.

Now, the general manager has a quarterback that is embracing his new franchise and his new city in a big way. It seems to be a match made in football heaven for Goff and the Lions.