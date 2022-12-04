Jared Goff Reveals Key Reason Resurgent Lions ‘Poised to Make a Run’

The Detroit Lions, as much as any NFL team, will not win without solid quarterback play. Down the stretch, Jared Goff may have sent a message that he’s there to cover that for the team.

Goff had a fantastic day against the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for 340 yards and two touchdowns. He was efficient as well, given his QBR for the game was a gaudy 115.9. Goff’s supporting cast was a big reason he was able to look great on the field, something the quarterback touted.

Speaking after the game to Fox Sports and sideline reporter Jen Hale, Goff talked about what has impressed him so far. As he said, the team’s growth and ability to mature in just a year to be able to play meaningful games in December is significant.

"We have a lot of the same guys that were on this team last year that went 3-13… And now, the maturity, the improvement, it's all there."@Lions QB @JaredGoff16 joined @JenHale504 to talk about Detroit's 4th win in their last 5 games 🦁 pic.twitter.com/OqZjN4fmHt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 4, 2022

“It’s great for me, but for our team, it’s incredible. We’ve got a lot of the same guys on this team last year that went 3-13-1. Then, coming out now and playing games like we did today and the maturity, the improvement. It’s all there. We’re poised to make a run. It’s one game at a time, and we feel pretty good,” he explained to Hale.

As Goff said to Hale, the team’s offense and their ability to have a flawless game went a long way in the win. So too is the way the team is complementing each other on the field.

“Looked pretty good, right? I think we scored on every drive. Defense shut them out in the fourth quarter. It’s really impressive, especially what they’ve been able to do as of late. We’re playing complementary football right now and when we do that, we’re tough to beat,” he said.

The Lions are battle-tested given all they’ve been through, and Goff knows with the adversity they have faced, the team should be able to stay in control and give the opposition a big push down the stretch.

According to Goff, the reason that can be the case has everything to do with major character.

Dan Campbell Praises Goff’s Big Game

In terms of his quarterback, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell was quick to point out that he could be the biggest reason the Lions were able to throttle Jacksonville, and also a big reason Detroit could have a shot down the stretch.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, December 4, Campbell explained that Detroit’s offense was rolling because Goff was able to be a quality distributor of the football and do some damage to the opposition.

“Our quarterback played as good as you can play. I thought he played as good as any quarterback can play. We knew he needed a big game. It was a completion game. I thought he was on fire,” Campbell told the media. (Amon-Ra) St. Brown showed up, DJ Chark brought the deep element back for us. He made some big-time catches. Kalif (Raymond), (Josh) Reynolds. Just to have those guys back is big for us, and (D’Andre) Swift.”

Campbell’s praise for Goff is significant, and for him to highlight his play as a big plus is notable for the Lions down the stretch.

Lions Could Go as Far as Goff Takes Them

While Goff is always careful to show reverence to teammates, it’s clear that the Lions have a shot to have a great finish to the season if Goff continues to lock in. All season long, he’s been a huge key for the team.

In Detroit wins, Goff is efficient and can work the ball around the field confidently without making many mistakes. Within Detroit’s five victories this season, Goff has thrown for 1,134 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception. He has leaned on a solid run game and managed the game well for the offense.

If Goff is able to continue to elevate his play in a big way in some big games down the stretch, the Lions could be tough to beat. It’s clear he looks comfortable within the offense and knows that he has a team that has grown in a big way with him in the last year together.

While many may not be excited about Goff’s future moving forward, it’s clear he is a big piece of the team, and might be a big reason that the Lions continue to make a huge push.