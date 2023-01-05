Jared Goff Describes Biggest Challenge Lions Will Face in Prime Time

The Detroit Lions are not one of the NFL’s most experienced teams in terms of having prime time games. Typically, they only get a few a season.

In 2022, the Lions had no games under the lights until the season finale was flexed, and as a result, the team is set to experience something that plenty of young players on their roster have never seen before.

Enter quarterback Jared Goff, who has dealt with plenty of night games in his career. Goff has an idea of what the Lions will need to prepare for, and as he said when speaking to the media on Wednesday, January 4, the challenge is more mental given the timing and anticipation than anything else.

Play

Jared Goff meets with the media on January 4 Watch Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff speak to the media on January 4, 2023. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2023-01-04T21:42:28Z

“I think the anticipation up to it is the difference. There’s gonna be a lot more questions, a lot more coverage. We’re gonna be sitting in the hotel all day waiting for that Sunday night game. That’s the difference,” Goff explained. “I think once you get out there to game day, it’s really the same and you have to treat it the same. Sure, late in the game in the fourth quarter, there’s going to be pressure. That’s the same way in every other game in the fourth quarter. There’s no more pressure because of the week it is. I think every game is truly the same, and you gotta treat it that way.”

No matter how the Lions might prepare for the game, it’s going to be a big one for the team. That’s a situation Goff admitted he is ready and excited for given the high stakes of the matchup.

“It’s big, man. It’s really big and I think we’re excited for it. I think it’s something we’ve earned and we’re playing for a playoff spot and been through a lot this year. We’re ready for a game that’ll be fun in front of everybody,” Goff said.

Heeding Goff’s words, the youngsters will have to prepare themselves mentally for this affair first. It’s a big game, and the Lions will have a chance for a big win to close the season.

Goff: Lions Ready Thanks to Adversity

In terms of being ready for such a challenge in all aspects, the Lions are in great shape to go to battle. That’s also according to Goff, who likes where his team is at.

After a season full of challenges, Goff thinks his Lions are battle-tested and have faced enough adversity in order to come through the other side.

“We’ve been forged through adversity as I’ve said a few times, and there’s not much that can shake us anymore. We’ve been through the ups and downs of a season and feel pretty good about where we’re at right now,” Goff said of the season finale.

Regardless of what happens, the Lions will be able to gain some good experience from the matchup, which is something that can help a young roster.

“When you’re young, absolutely. Just playing in these situations where it really matters late in the year and hopefully we get some playoff games where it’s truly, truly big, but these games matter and they’re big and they mean more,” Goff said. “It’s on the road, it’s at Lambeau (Field) and all that goes into it and we’ll be ready. We’ll be ready to have some fun and hopefully get after it.”

It’s clear the Lions are embracing the opportunity they will be given this week, and have the mental goods to lay everything on the line against Green Bay no matter the stakes that come about.

Goff’s Play Will Prove Key for Lions

Not only will the quarterback’s words and experience lend a helpful hand for this matchup, but his play is being counted on as well.

In a battle against Aaron Rodgers on the road, is it a stretch to say the Lions could have the advantage at quarterback? Statistically speaking, that could be the case this season. Goff has thrown 29 touchdowns to just seven interceptions and 4,214 yards, and has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league during the second half.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has thrown 25 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and 3,490 yards. His worst game of the season was a three interception effort vs. the Lions in a 15-9 loss on November 6.

Play

Aaron Rodgers 3 Interception Game | Packers vs Lions | 11/6/2022 2022-11-06T21:53:35Z

It’s safe to say whomever has the best night at quarterback could provide a major leg-up to their team for this contest. Goff always faces criticism for his outdoor and cold weather performances, but could manage to quiet the naysayers with a big day away from Ford Field.

For his part, Goff told the media that anything is on the table for him to potentially help his game, including even wearing gloves if need be.

“If I have to wear them on Sunday, I’ll wear them. We’ll see what the weather looks like,” Goff said.

No matter what, Goff’s savvy and play will be important to the Lions. It seems as if he’s going to have the Lions ready to go mentally this week.