Jared Goff Avoids Ripping Rams: ‘They’re in the Rear-View Mirror’

Jared Goff has turned over a new leaf with the Detroit Lions, and looks like he’s a changed man in more ways than one since the big trade that rocked his world a few months ago.

With that in mind, the past is the past, and trying to get Goff to talk about what happened in the big trade is a difficult feat to accomplish. Once again, however, a member of the national media recently tried in Rich Eisen, but Goff was ready with a perfect response.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Goff was asked about the trade and if he was blindsided. He admitted he was a little bit, but it’s not something he focuses on and is only thinking of his present and future with the Lions.





He said:

“I try so much to not talk about this, and I’m so forward and thinking about the future, but to be honest I had no inclination of it. It came somewhat from left field when it happened. Again, things happen for a reason, I’m excited to be out here, everything’s been great. I had a lot of fun there, a lot of good moments, a lot of good times, and it’s in the rear-view mirror at this point.”

As he went on to say in the interview, Goff is only focused on playing for Detroit and doing his best to lead his new team into the future. Safe to say that while he might not show it as much outwardly, Goff does have a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

Michael Brockers Eying Revenge on Rams

While Goff might not be willing to talk about the Rams too much, one of his former teammates that joined him in Detroit this offseason sure is. After spending the first nine years of his career with the Rams, Brockers has joined the Lions and he is ready to get some revenge on the team that traded him. Ahead of a 2021 battle against the Rams, Brockers is calling out his old team and saying he is prepared to get the job done come October.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Brockers was asked if he is guaranteeing a win against the Rams, and it’s clear he is not lacking for confidence whatsoever. As he said, his only goal is winning, and he’s got one marked on the calendar.

“Just coming to take care of business. You know what I do. All I do is win, so that’s my only goal. Definitely (got a win circled),” he told TMZ.

As for Matthew Stafford, the former Detroit quarterback, Brockers already has him as a marked man as well. Brockers admitted he wants to try and sack

“I got to. I got to get at least one. I’m trying to sack every quarterback, but I got to get that one,” he said.

These comments may make a few headlines, but it’s great to see Brockers going right at his former team with confidence. Brockers is just the kind of personality the Lions need, and it’s clear he is ready to go for what he sees as the biggest game on the calendar this season.

Goff Ready to Turn Over New Leaf With Lions

As he explained to Eisen in the same interview, Goff has had fun learning new teammates and getting things going with the Lions. Thus far in camp, the team has been pleased with how in command Goff has looked, from throwing the ball downfield to his team leadership. As a whole, the adjustment period has gone about as well as could be expected from the Detroit standpoint for their new quarterback.

As this interview shows, it’s due to the fact that Goff is laser-focused on the present and the future, which is a good virtue to have as a starting quarterback.

