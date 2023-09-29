Lions’ Jared Goff Calls Out Ryan Fitzpatrick for Pregame Dig

It’s safe to say Jared Goff has an Amazon Prime subscription. Or, he at least hears the major scuttlebutt from the streaming service’s Thursday Night Football pregame show.

Before the Detroit Lions–Green Bay Packers matchup on Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime’s Ryan Fitzpatrick called Goff a “poor man’s Matt Ryan.”

When Goff appearing on the Amazon Prime set with Fitzpatrick after the game, the Lions quarterback called out Fitzpatrick for his comment.

“I thought I played better throughout the rest of the game. Hope it was up to your standards,” Goff said, directing the comment at Fitzpatrick. “I didn’t know I was a poor man’s anything, but it’s ok.”

Goff’s direct response right to Fitzpatrick’s face left the analyst a little speechless. But Fitzpatrick attempted to defend his comments.

“Matt Ryan is a pretty good player, too.”

Goff took the response in stride.

“Matt Ryan is a hell of a player,” Goff responded. “I’m giving you a hard time. I appreciate it, man.”

Amazon Prime Analysts React to Jared Goff’s ‘Spicy’ Response

Fitzpatrick may be their co-worker, but the rest of the Amazon Prime analysts seemed to love Goff calling out the former quarterback for referring to Goff as a “poor man’s Matt Ryan.”

When Goff said, “I didn’t know I was a poor man’s anything,” the analysts all let out a large wail. Richard Sherman called Goff, “spicy.”

Tony Gonzalez yelled out, “receipts.”

Andrew Whitworth, who played four seasons with Goff with the Los Angeles Rams, claimed, “I didn’t do it. It wasn’t me!”

Even the NFL on Amazon Prime Twitter account had fun with Goff’s comments at Fitzpatrick’s expense. The account posted video of Goff calling out Fitzpatrick.

SPICY! Jared Goff hears all the noise!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/oH1KgOCe9Y — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 29, 2023

Goff seemed to be genuine when he said he was just giving Fitzpatrick a hard time. The rest of the interview was not hostile at all.

But it’s also pretty clear that Goff doesn’t want to be put in anyone’s shadow by a media pundit.

Jared Goff a ‘Poor Man’s Matt Ryan’?

Goff appeared to take exception to the word “poor” in Fitzpatrick’s analysis. That’s fair, but Fitzpatrick was correct to point out that Ryan was a tremendous player.

From 2011-20, Ryan posted 10 consecutive seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl four times during his career in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Ryan peaked during the 2016 season, throwing for a career-high 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns on his way to the MVP award. He led the NFL in yards per attempt, yards per completion, touchdown percentage, passer rating and quarterback rating that year.

If the Atlanta Falcons hadn’t lost their 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots, Ryan could have also won Super Bowl MVP. With a 144.1 passer rating in that Super Bowl, Ryan has the unfortunate honor of posting the highest rating of a losing signal caller in not just Super Bowl history, but NFL playoff history.

It’s not at all insulting to be compared to Ryan. Ironically, it would have been far worse if Fitzpatrick had compared Goff to himself. Fitzpatrick had his moments where he dazzled, but he was largely a backup quarterback in his career.

But again, Goff would clearly prefer an analyst putting him on equal footing with one of the game’s great quarterbacks as opposed to referring to him as the poor version of him.