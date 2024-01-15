Rams’ Sean McVay Delivers Strong Message on Lions QB Jared Goff

Quarterback Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions played like he had something to prove on January 14. There’s always something to prove in the NFL postseason, but Goff was also facing his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, which elected to trade him along with multiple first-round picks to land quarterback Matthew Stafford.

It wouldn’t be surprising if there was some resentment on either side. But Rams head coach Sean McVay conveyed there isn’t any from him after the Lions defeated the Rams, 24-23, in the NFC Wild Card matchup.

“Jared was really efficient. You could see the command that he has,” McVay said to reporters during his postgame press conference. “I think there’s a lot made of it, but I’m really happy for him.

McVay continued, complimenting his former quarterback not just for his playoff performance, but for how he’s responded over the past three years since the trade.

“Obviously, we wanted to come away with the win, but he’s done a great job,” McVay said. “I think the grit, the resilience and the way he’s done his thing here over the last three years, I’m happy for Jared.

“I am certainly appreciative of the four years that we had together.”

Goff completed 22 of 27 passes for 277 yards with a touchdown in the 1-point victory.

Jared Goff Leads Lions to Playoff Win vs. Rams

The Lions signal caller came out slinging to begin the playoff matchup versus the Rams. Goff completed his first 10 passes and led the Lions on three touchdown drives to begin the contest.

Fellow former Rams player, Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds, played a key role in that start. Reynolds caught all 5 of his first-half targets for 80 yards. That helped Detroit build a 4-point halftime lead.

The Lions tacked on a field goal to begin the third quarter. That was just enough for Detroit to hold on to win its first playoff game in 32 years.

When faced with the first question about beating his former team, though, Goff declined to make the win about himself.

“This team is really special, and it’s about our team,” Goff told NBC’s Melissa Stark on the field after the game. “Obviously, I have some personal connections over there, but it’s about our team. It’s about the 2023 Lions.”

But once he entered the Detroit locker room, Goff allowed more of his emotions to show.

“Ja-red Goff! Ja-red Goff,” the official Lions X (formerly Twitter) account wrote as a caption to a locker room celebration video.

McVay Also Raved About QB Matthew Stafford

Goff’s victory will likely continue to dominant sports talk radio. But the former Lions signal caller, Stafford, was nearly as good it what really was an impressive playoff quarterback duel.

Stafford completed 25 of 36 passes for 367 yards and 2 touchdowns. Both Stafford and Goff averaged at least 10.2 yards per attempt.

As much as McVay complimented Goff, he made it clear his team has the right guy behind center.

“I wouldn’t want anyone else as our quarterback other than Matthew Stafford,” McVay told reporters. “He was outstanding. He was gritty, he was gutsy. Made tough throw after tough throw. The rush was barreling down on him, and he stood in there and was dropping dimes all day.

“We just came up a little bit short in the red area. But he certainly gave us a chance.”

The Rams outgained the Lions, 425-334. But, Detroit scored touchdowns on all 3 of its red zone opportunities.

Los Angeles kicked 3 field goals on its 3 red zone possessions.