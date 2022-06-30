Jared Goff Receives First Statistical Over-Under for Upcoming Season

Jared Goff is coming into a major season with the Detroit Lions, and a fresh look at some statistical projections is pegging the quarterback for a pretty average output.

While Goff has long been felt to have superstar potential in the league, getting him to that point in terms of production has been a struggle in the past, which is likely the reason that some within the betting community aren’t exactly sure he is going to set the world on fire statistically this coming year.

Locked on Lions tweeted about some over-under totals that were presented by BetOnline.ag, and they showed that in spite of a new offense and some additions, Goff is expected to be around the same quarterback he was in 2021, as well as in the recent past as well.

Jared Goff odds at @betonline_ag for 2022: O/U Passing Yards 3700.5

O/U TD Passes 22.5

O/U Interceptions 11.5#Lions fans… weigh in here. — Locked on Lions (@lockedonlions) June 29, 2022

“Jared Goff odds at BetOnlineAG for 2022: O/U Passing Yards 3700.5, O/U TD Passes 22.5, O/U Interceptions 11.5,” the site tweeted.

Overall, that’s a fairly low marker for Goff coming into a new season. With some offensive changes and improvements this offseason, it isn’t a stretch to think that Goff could be over all of those numbers providing things go well for the team in 2022. Similarly, though, if injuries and struggles intervene, Goff could be at or just below those numbers as well, much as he was last year.

Only time will tell what happens to Goff, but at the very least, this analysis represents a starting point for what the experts believe his statistical output will be during the 2022 season.

Goff’s 2021 Season Close to 2022 Projections

In terms of a roadmap for why these are the early over-under results for Goff, the quarterback’s performance in 2021 leads the way. Goff would finish last year with a total of 3,245 yards, 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, which is very close to the current markers. He had a passer rating of 91.5, which figures out to exactly his career average. In the past, Goff has enjoyed similar seasons on the field, throwing for 3,952 yards in 2020. Other years, he has surpassed the more modest expectations, such as when he threw for 4,638 yards in 2019. As a whole, Goff is the only quarterback that compares with Tom Brady in terms of yards and wins, which might be the most out-of-whack stat of all.

For the most part, Goff has been near a 20 touchdown to 10 interception quarterback, minus his outlier season of 2018 when he was an MVP candidate that led Los Angeles to the Super Bowl. That year, Goff put up 32 touchdowns to 12 interceptions with 4,688 yards passing. Obviously, Goff has his work cut out for him to try and surpass what the experts see as his usual norm as a passer in the league statistically.

Offensive Improvements Could Help Goff Find Success

In spite of these tempered expectations, the Lions could certainly see Goff step up and beat some of the expected statistical markers. This offseason, the Lions prioritized building around Goff and making sure he had the right kind of help to take off. Signing deep threat DJ Chark as well as speedster Jameson Williams give Goff a major boost at receiver, as could the budding competition between Trinity Benson and Quintez Cephus further down at the position as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown continuing his push toward stardom. A healthy offensive line which developed more depth in 2021 as a result of the team’s litany of injuries figures to help as well, as does a running game that is powered by a solid top two of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams and some good depth in Godwin Igwebuike, Jermar Jefferson and Craig Reynolds. Offensively, the team is working with Goff in order to build the best kind of offense for him, which is notable.

The Lions seemed intent on giving Goff the best chance to succeed this offseason, and now, the only thing left for him to do is go on the field and put out. At this point, however, experts aren’t sure if he’s going to be able to get that done in a statistical sense.

