Jared Goff Turns Page, Praises Lions’ ‘Trustworthy’ New Tight Ends

The Detroit Lions have some new weapons to work into the mix this week, and the job of Jared Goff is to figure out how best to do that.

Goff has been operating mostly efficiently this season at quarterback, but subtracting tight end T.J. Hockenson from the mix might not have a great effect at helping things to remain consistent.

Still, Goff seems to feel good about who he has coming down the pipe for the team. The Lions have a pair of tight ends in Brock Wright and James Mitchell they are going to lean on now, and he feels the duo is ready to step up much like his head coach does.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, November 2, Goff talked about the players he has to rely on now that Hockenson is gone, and first sent his focus to that of Wright, the second-year player seeing a lot of run.

“I think Brock’s done a good job progressing and becoming a guy that I can rely on and a guy that has really kind of come into his own. He’s playing with some confidence now and can do some good things,” Goff said. “He’s developing as a pass catcher and I think even back to when we played Green Bay last year, he had a nice touchdown catch and another nice catch there in the fourth quarter over the middle. So he’s becoming that threat in the passing game. He does a tremendous job in run blocking, but has developed as a pass catcher.”

Wright has been impressive in the short time he has been with the Lions. He showed some impressive hands with a nice grab against Minnesota in 2021, and would finish with 117 yards and 2 touchdowns last year.

So far this year, Wright hasn’t made a huge impact, putting up just six receptions for 88 yards on the year. He’ll have a chance to earn more looks for the Lions, so those numbers have a chance to go way up.

Obviously, Goff thinks the Lions have a player in Wright ready to step up, but there might be another player close to a breakout as well in the form of a rookie at the same position.

Goff Praises ‘Trustworthy’ Mitchell for Development

While Wright is certainly a dependable player for Goff to rely on, the quarterback thinks he is merely one piece to a complete puzzle.

Mitchell has come into his own with a few catches as a rookie even after a slow start due to ACL injury recovery. Though he hasn’t been in the league as long, already Goff sees a solid trajectory for Mitchell, as well.

“Very similar (to Wright). I think he’s he’s coming in as more of a pass catcher for sure. He did a little bit of that in college and has that in his DNA, so he has done a good job with that developing. I’ve seen it today and even on scout team we kind of saw it develop as the season has gone on. Again, a guy that I’ve slowly started to become very trustworthy with and that’s really all that matters when these guys are running routes and catching passes for us,” Goff explained.

Mitchell caught a pass last week, but still has only one reception for 14 yards in his career. He will have to show he can be consistent moving forward.

Finding dependable players is key, and a huge goal for the Lions moving forward. With Mitchell, Goff seems to think he has a player that can step up and do some things for the team.

Dan Campbell: Mitchell Ready to Play Big Role

Hockenson is gone, which means those left on the roster will now have to pick up the slack he leaves behind. The good news according to Dan Campbell? There’s a player already geared up to do just that in rookie tight end James Mitchell.

Speaking to the media including Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com after the trade was made before practice on Wednesday, November 2, Campbell discussed what’s next for the team at tight end, and according to him, he sees Mitchell as ready to take a leap forward.

Campbell said rookie tight end James Mitchell is going to get more on his plate now after the Hockenson trade. Campbell thinks Mitchell is ready to handle more. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 2, 2022

The Lions have to hope that Mitchell is ready, because the youngster is going to be thrust firmly into the spotlight now without Hockenson around on the field. Essentially, Mitchell will now be asked to prepare as if he is a top tight end.

Mitchell was slowed to start the season as he recovered from ACL surgery last year, but has taken his time acclimating to the Lions. Now, it sounds as if the team feels ready to turn him loose completely in that role.

Along with Wright, the Lions might have all the answers to their issue in terms of replacing Hockenson.