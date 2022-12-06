Jared Goff Moved by Touching Community Service Nomination [WATCH]

Thus far, Jared Goff is having a very special season with the Detroit Lions, being a big reason the team has enjoyed an amazing midseason turnaround. More important than that, though, may be his off the field work.

Goff continues to be a superstar throwing touchdowns for a hot Detroit offense, but more than that, he continues to lead by example for the Lions in terms of being a major community asset.

For his work within the community donating proceeds from Merit’s FATE program, he is helping youngsters attend college with scholarships. Goff’s hard work within this initiative earned him Detroit’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination for community service, one of 32 nominees in the league at this point for 2022.

Goff learned of being nominated for the award as he was filming a weekly interview with Dan Miller, the Lions’ radio voice. Several kids he works with in the foundation told him of what his support has meant to them, as well as the honor, and Goff quickly became emotional while watching.

WATCH: @JaredGoff16 learns that he's been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award from some of the Detroit students he has impacted. #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/VGA2yc32j9 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2022

“That’s awesome. Wow. Try not to get emotional, but that’s really cool. That’s very cool for them to make that. It’s an honor. As much as I am able to help them, it’s very rewarding for me and it’s an honor to do that,” Goff says while wiping away a slight tear.

It was quite the scene for Detroit’s quarterback, who has become an impressive community ambassador in not even two full years with the team. As Goff revealed before the season, he was clear about his mission in helping Detroit’s youth, and put his money and involvement where his mouth is.

“This year, I have partnered my brand, JG16, with Merit to design and sell high quality products that help kids get to college. Through your support of this special collaboration, I will match 100% of the sales, dollar for dollar, and the proceeds will be used to help fund Merit’s nonprofit work in Detroit, specifically providing college scholarships. Through Merit’s FATE Program, currently supporting 175 Detroit youth, students work on real-life business projects which allow them to discover that they can create their own futures. If the students complete the program, they are guaranteed up to $8,000 in college scholarships. Four amazing FATE students – Aaron, Keylee, Kyla and Torion – collaborated with me and graphic designer, Skyler Holt, to develop a special collection of products that speak to our love for Detroit,” Goff wrote on his website.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year winner will be unveiled during the NFL Awards in 2023. Should Goff win, $250,000 would be donated to his charity of choice. Already, Goff got $40,000 donated to his charity of choice simply due to his nomination.

Fans can get involved in supporting Goff’s mission by visiting his website, making a donation or buying some gear.

Goff’s Community Work in Detroit Inspiring

It is not a surprise to see Goff taking the reins and running with community efforts since coming to Detroit, and he has hit the ground running with involvement since joining the team.

When Goff was in Los Angeles, he rolled up his sleeves and got to work in an impressive way as well. Goff often worked with the Inglewood Unified School District to raise funds via selling gear on his website. That has continues now that he is in Detroit in partnership with the Detroit Lions Foundation, something a statement read when going to the site last year.

“I am so excited to be a Lion and to not just be a representative of the team, but a member of the Detroit community. With that said, I want to do my part and help uplift the city by giving back. That is why every dollar from this purchase will go toward a worthy cause in the community. Additionally, I will match each contribution. Thank you for joining me in representing our town and rising together,” the statement said.

Goff’s work already got him the title of an NFLPA community MVP in 2021, so it’s clear that this could be just the start of what Goff is doing in Detroit and the impact it could make.

It’s clear Goff remains committed to impacting the community in the best way possible, and isn’t going to stop with his efforts just because he has moved to a brand new zip code. It’s refreshing to see him getting some major love for doing this.

Goff Enjoying Solid 2022 Season

In terms of what Goff has done this season on the field, the Lions have not had reason to be all that disappointed with their quarterback statistically and otherwise.

Through Week 13, Goff has put up a very solid 19 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Goff has thrown for a solid 3,022 yards and has been a quality game manager for the Lions. He’s avoided the big mistakes for the most part, and been a player who has looked very comfortable within the team’s offense.

Detroit could keep Goff given what he has been able to do in leading a resurgent Lions offense most of the year. He’s had some inconsistent games, but that applies to nearly any quarterback in the game.

Nothing Goff is doing in 2022 is helping to make it obvious that he should lose the job, but still, many see the Lions as in need of an upgrade. As the season pushes on, it will be interesting to see what direction this goes.