Lions Surprise by Bringing Back Former Draft Pick in Free Agency

The Detroit Lions like reunions from time to time, and they have settled on yet another one in free agency ahead of the 2022 season that might surprise many fans.

Last offseason, the team let linebacker Jarrad Davis walk in free agency. It was figured at the time that the player was simply not a fit for the team’s new defense under Aaron Glenn. Apparently, that was not the narrative the team saw whatsoever.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

On Friday, March 25, the Lions revealed that they were bringing Davis back in the fold. The unrestricted free agent had signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets last offseason, but went back into free agency this year. He was quickly snapped up by the Lions once again this time around as the team revealed.

Davis was a 2017 first-round pick of the Lions and struggled through some ups and downs with the team as a rookie and in the next few years. He never seemed to find the right fit, but returning, there’s a chance that he could do so with a new scheme in the Motor City.

Davis’s Career Stats & Highlights

Davis always brings it on the field in terms of energy and passion, and that’s something he has done since he played in college with the Florida Gators while putting up 201 tackles and 5.5 sacks in Gainesville. Known as one of the best tacklers and leaders in his class when he came out, Davis has always had all the tools to be a solid NFL player, but has yet to get comfortable in the league. Perhaps he can find a home in Detroit again with his aggressive play and achieve some consistency. Though he wasn’t always elite or a star, he has played at a high level in the league before like the tape shows:





Play



Jarrad Davis 2018-2019 Highlights – “Gun Smoke” None of the Clips in this video are owned by me, all of these clips are owned by the NFL and espn, No need for copyright infringement, the song used in the video does not belong to me either. I’m using the clips for entertainment purposes only I Hope you enjoyed and make sure you… 2019-03-06T20:07:25Z

At times, Davis can be his own worst enemy in terms of the things he does on the field in pursuit and in coverage, but more often than not, his speed and passion is a major advantage for him when in attack mode. One of his last years in Detroit, Davis was best at rushing the passer. He put up 63 tackles and 2 sacks in the 2019 season for the Lions. As a whole in his career, Davis has 330 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles and 1 interception.

Lions Needed More Veteran Help at Linebacker

A veteran player like Davis is likely just what the Lions were looking for right now given the holes the team had at linebacker. Upgrades were needed in a big way at this position in Detroit even with Chris Board in the mix this past week as well. The team brought back Alex Anzalone and have signed gritty free agent Chris Board, who is an elite player on special teams and could be pushing hard for a starting role when he gets to Detroit. Outside of that, the team lost Jalen Reeves-Maybin and has rookie Derrick Barnes on the roster, who could benefit from as many veteran players as possible as mentors on the field and in the locker room. The team also seems destined to spend an early 2022 pick on the position given the need for more youth and playmaking on the defense.

Obviously, the Lions needed a veteran at the position and a player that would fit Dan Campbell’s outlook for the team. On many levels, adding another linebacker would make sense and fit. It’s likely Davis is coming to Detroit on a very team-friendly deal.

READ NEXT: Jalen Reeves-Maybin Shows Goodbye Message to Lions