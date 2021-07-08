Jason Cabinda Excited for Lions to Unleash ‘Mature’ D’Andre Swift

Getting D’Andre Swift going on the right track has been a huge focus of the Detroit Lions this offseason, and that will be arguably the most important thing the team must look to do during the 2021 season.

Swift looks primed to be a breakout player for this coming season, and it’s due to his development at his position which has been spurred on by a new offensive philosophy which will play to Swift’s strengths as well as the other runners on the roster.

So far, the reviews have been good as it relates to Swift’s approach, and now a member of the team is giving his unique perspective on what he is doing to get ready. According to fullback Jason Cabinda, Swift is going to open some eyes this coming season with his ability to be a runner in between the tackles.

In an interview with Matt Lombardo on the Stacking The Box podcast, Cabinda was asked about his impressions of Swift, and as he said, he thinks he will open some eyes this season.

Cabinda said:

“Swift has a lot of versatility to him, there’s a lot we can do with him especially in the pass game, obviously he’s a threat there as everybody knows. Any time we can get him into open field and into one-on-one situations, the guy can’t be covered, he’s going to make you miss in space. I think really, his running in between the tackles this year is probably what he’s going to show people the most. His vision and his cutting ability. That’s kind of what I am most excited for, to see his maturity and his patience while he runs this year.”

As Cabinda also explained in the interview, his connection with Swift could allow him to have a bigger season given what the pair can do.

“Being around him as much as I am, we’ve developed a lot of trust between each other and have come to an understanding of how we approach certain plays and schemes and stuff like that so that helps.”

Swift getting things going as the lead dog for the Lions would be huge considering how important he is for the attack. If he gets going on a good sophomore season, that would benefit the Lions greatly. Obviously, his lead blocker thinks that will be the case.

Swift Called Lions Offseason Standout

It’s not just teammates who’s eyes are being opened by the running back thus far. Interestingly enough, Bleacher Report recently took a look at picking out the player they think has stolen the show thus far during workouts for teams. As writer Brent Sobleski explained, D’Andre Swift is the pick for the site, who believes the Lions are seeing a true feature back emerge before their very eyes.

He wrote:

“The Detroit Lions’ offensive approach under new head coach Dan Campbell and coordinator Anthony Lynn is rather plain to see. The team’s strength is its offensive line with a beefed-up backfield capable of carrying the load since the Lions lack talent at wide receiver. D’Andre Swift should be the offensive focal point after finishing with 878 yards from scrimmage as a rookie. Lynn plans to utilize the 22-year-old back even more in the passing game this fall. Swift impressed as a receiver during organized team activities.”

Getting Swift going on the ground and through the air figures to be a significant hope for the Lions, who need to find more playmakers out of the backfield and elsewhere to account for some of their bigger losses this offseason. Swift setting himself up for success with a solid offseason would be huge news for the Lions, and the team would have to love if he could get this done.

Swift’s Career Stats

Coming into the league as a rookie, Swift has seen the ball plenty with the Lions and he has done a nice job to deliver for the most part when his number has been called. 422 yards and 7 touchdowns have been a nice start to the career for Swift, and if anything, he has proven he can be elusive and be the lead dog for the team’s backfield situation moving forward.

It’s great to see many assuming that Swift is the standout for the 2021 edition of the Lions’ summer workouts, and such a revelation could lead to a great season from the team in the near future. Both player and media seem to see this.

