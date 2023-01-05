Lions Veteran Describes Biggest January Challenge of Lambeau Field

The Detroit Lions have a major challenge in Week 18 going to play the Green Bay Packers given the high stakes, but that’s hardly the only adversity the team may face.

While it doesn’t seem as if the weather is going to play a huge factor in the season finale with low chances of precipitation, temperatures hovering right around 27 degrees at kickoff will create its own set of challenges the Lions must meet to have success.

Lions fullback and veteran leader Jason Cabinda has Even though the game doesn’t figure to be sloppy, the field is going to be different and certainly more slick for the teams. That’s something the team will have to make sure to remember.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, January 4, Cabinda was asked about the game. As he said, a late January game in Green Bay comes with the usual expectations of slipperiness.

“Obviously, we’ve played at Lambeau Field before and I’ve been here a while so I’ve played there late in January. You know what to expect. You know the field’s gonna be super slick (and) tough, probably gonna have to wear the seven stud (cleats). It’s gonna be cold, gonna be playing Aaron Rodgers, all those things,” Cabinda told the media.

Even though the game will present its own set of challenges, Cabinda admitted that it’s the kind of game and atmosphere which is everything a player lives for.

“This is the kind of thing that you live for. This is why you dream. That’s why you play this game,” Cabinda said. “To be in these type of big games. That’s why we’ve been working so hard these past few years to be able to be in this position where we’re in December, in January playing meaningful games. That’s the goal here and to see that slowly coming to fruition each year has been an awesome thing.”

In order to get the win, the Lions are going to have to understand they need to play a clean game. Doing so will require attention to detail, especially with regards to equipment and understanding what must happen.

Cabinda: Lions Treating Packers Like Playoffs

Echoing the sentiments of many of his teammates, Cabinda admitted that the Lions have a win or go home mentality, even though some of the variables may be outside of their control off the field.

As he explained, by the time the game starts, none of that is going to matter for the Lions, who will be able to find their own intrinsic motivation for the contest relative to what’s on the line for the team.

“If we’re being real, this is a playoff game for us and that’s how we’re looking at it. That’s how we got to approach it. It’s very much a situation where we can win and we could still possibly not make it into the playoffs. But if that’s the case, it’s more like either we’re winning or you’re not going. That’s kind of the mindset going in,” Cabinda explained. “This is a must-win game. It’s a playoff game. It’s a game that we’re fighting to get in at the end of the day, so it’s the most important game and that’s how we’re looking at it.”

The Lions will be motivated to win the game no matter what the stakes, which shows the kind of growth the roster needs to take the next step as a winner.

Cabinda Fought Through Injury for Vital Return

As the team’s fullback, Cabinda might not seem like the most important player on the roster given his modest statistical output, but it’s still a major value for the Lions to have him ready for Week 18.

Like Cabinda pointed out, he’s been with the team since 2019, and has played against the Packers plenty of times. He knows the intricacies of the field and the rivalry, which is a major advantage to his younger teammates that may not understand what the team will be facing.

This season, Cabinda returned on November 12 after he battled an ankle injury most of the start of the season. Since, he’s put up a total of nine yards this season. He has only one rush attempt for four yards and one catch for five yards. Even such, he does the dirty work in blocking up front.

Like most of the other veterans, Cabinda is setting the proper tone for the week. Though he’s behind the scenes, it’s obvious his knowledge and savvy will be relied on to help the Lions this week.