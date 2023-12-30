Lions Part Ways With Longtime Veteran 1 Day After Activating Him From IR

Veteran full back Jason Cabinda returned from injured reserve for the Detroit Lions ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. But his return was short lived.

The Lions announced waiving Cabinda on December 29, which was just 1 day after activating him. In a corresponding move, the Lions then signed kicker Michael Badgley to the active roster from their practice squad.

Cabinda has spent the past five seasons with the Lions. During that stint, he converted from linebacker to full back.

This season, Cabinda appeared in three games for the Lions.

Also on December 29, the Lions released defensive lineman Chris Smith from the practice squad and signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield.