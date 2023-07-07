Lions Versatile Veteran Pegged as Possible Cut Candidate

Veteran Jason Cabinda of the Detroit Lions has been one of the more versatile players on the team’s roster the past four years. But he may still need to earn his spot again this summer.

At least that’s what Lions Wire’s Max Gerber implied when he argued Cabinda could be “the odd man out” on the Detroit depth chart.

Gerber argued the depth at tight end could lead to Cabinda not having a roster spot at the end of August.

“Detroit has several tight ends who could play the role that Cabinda does on offense, and likely do a better job of it,” Gerber wrote. “Given the nature of the position, the player would need to be an efficient blocker in the run and pass games while also being able to run routes and carry the ball.

“That’s where depth players like James Mitchell and Derrick Deese can make their impact.”

As of July 7, the Lions will enter training camp with five tight ends on their 90-man roster.

Lions Depth at Tight End

Signs that Cabinda could possibly not have a roster spot in 2023 began to appear even last year. The 27-year-old started 2022 on injured reserve and then saw his playing time decrease upon his return.

While Cabinda played at least 16% of Detroit’s offensive snaps in the games where he played for the second straight year, more than a third of those snaps came in his first two contests of 2022. Over his final six games, Cabinda played more than 11 offensive snaps just once.

Cabinda’s playing time on special teams decreased too. He lined up for 68% of Detroit’s special teams snaps in 2021. During 2022, that percentage dropped to 43%.

If the Lions don’t plan on using Cabinda anymore than they did last season, they may prefer to keep their depth at tight end.

Even after trading T.J. Hockenson midway through 2022, the Lions still have a lot of interesting options at tight end. James Mitchell and Brock Wright are both returning, and the team drafted Sam LaPorta in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

If the Lions also want to keep Derrick Deese and deploy him in a role Gerber described or third-year Shane Zylstra, there may not be room on the roster for Cabinda.

Reasons for Lions to Keep Jason Cabinda on the Depth Chart

Detroit’s depth at tight end could replace Cabinda. However, the 27-year-old can’t be counted out because of his versatility.

Even if he doesn’t contribute much offensively, Cabinda’s tackling ability makes him an asset on special teams.

“The main thing that Cabinda still has going for him is his ability and willingness to play special teams,” Gerber wrote. “His experience as a linebacker in college and the NFL is clear when he makes a tackle on kickoff and punt coverage, and his skills as a blocker have been crucial on kick and punt returns.”

Cabinda began his NFL career as a linebacker with the then Oakland Raiders in 2018. He joined the Lions the following year and then began playing on offense in 2020.

Over the past three seasons, Cabinda has posted 7 catches for 29 yards and 1 touchdown. He has also rushed for 27 yards on five carries.

Since debuting in 2018, he has 39 combined tackles as well.