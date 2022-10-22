Gritty Lions Player Takes Huge NFL Honor for Community Involvement

The Detroit Lions haven’t gotten a lot out of fullback Jason Cabinda on the field this year given his injury, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t made an impact.

Cabinda has been battling back to health since training camp and before the season, and while he has, it’s been a big focus of his to make a huge impact off the field while staying engaged in the community. The reward of all that hard work was reaped on Friday, October 21.

Cabinda was revealed as the Week 7 community MVP from the NFLPA. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was just one of the folks to reveal the news in a tweet, and as he explained, Cabinda’s work with local schools where he hosted STEM activities was honored.

The Week 7 NFLPA Community MVP is Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda after he made two visits in the past week to local schools. These sessions were part of a weekly, season-long tour where he hosts fun-filled days featuring STEM learning activities and prizes. pic.twitter.com/B9uK9hSdm8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022

Cabinda has long been one of the most important players on the Lions in terms of community involvement, so it’s nice to see him get honored for his work off the field. He joins quarterback Jared Goff as a winner of this award, as Goff took it home in 2021.

The Lions have been solid in the community, and this just proves once more how solid they have been. Cabinda deserves all the praise for taking home this honor for his work with children and the community.

Dan Campbell Praises Cabinda as ‘World Changer’

Cabinda’s impact is something that his teammates do not take for granted whatsoever. In fact, as Dan Campbell explained, the gritty Detroit fullback is just the kind of person he believes can change the world.

Speaking to the media on Friday, October 21 after Cabinda’s award was revealed, Campbell was gushing about what Cabinda has meant and means to Detroit’s locker room and community as a whole.

"He's the type of guy that can change a world."@JasonCabinda pic.twitter.com/hXjLEUNNTp — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 21, 2022

“He’s one of those guys that since we’ve been here, he’s the type of guy who can change the world. He’s all heart. He puts his time, his focus, his money where his mouth is,” Campbell said. “He’s very dependable. He’s someone who, if he can help somebody better themselves and give them a better road, he’ll do that. He doesn’t do it for recognition, he does it because he truly cares. When you have people like that, good things happen and it’s for the right reasons.”

Campbell clearly loves his gritty team player and understands the importance of having him on the team, both on the field and off. It will be wonderful to watch and see all the ways Cabinda tries to change the world in. the future with the team.

Cabinda’s Stats & Highlights

In terms of Cabinda, he’s the kind of player who can be counted on to continue to lead the way for the team in multiple different ways.

A converted linebacker, Cabinda has embraced the role that he has been given on special teams and done a great job for the Lions and their roster. He has shown toughness in the trenches as well as durability and an openness to embrace a new position. While Cabinda hasn’t put up huge stats at fullback with only 23 career yards on 3 rushing attempts, he is helping to lead the way for Detroit’s ground attack, which has been solid at times this year. Prior to his play at fullback, Cabinda was a linebacker in the league, where he put up 35 total tackles.

Here’s some of his highlights from college playing defense at Penn State:

Jason Cabinda Career Highlights ᴴᴰ || Penn State LB #40

Not only did Cabinda embrace a move to the offensive side of the ball after coming to Detroit, but he embraced a new role for himself as well. On and off the field, he continues to be a game-changer.

Hopefully, the Lions can get Cabinda back soon. If they can’t, they can take solace in all he is doing to better the world off the field.