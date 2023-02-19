Insider Predicts Defender Who’d Fit Lions to Draw Free Agent Interest

The Detroit Lions have some major needs as they get set to tackle the offseason, and they might soon have an intriguing way of filling one of their major holes.

Many have maintained that the Lions might look to add to their defensive line in the coming months, especially in the NFL draft. But if the Lions could do that sooner with a bonafide NFL stud, that would be to their advantage.

The good news for Detroit? Such a player might exist that could help them in that goal. Javon Hargrave just competed in a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, and has played an elite brand of football at defensive tackle. Now, he’s set to become a free agent.

According to Heavy.com NFL insider Matt Lombardo, should Hargrave get to free agency, he will have plenty of interest on the open market thanks to some of the fantastic play he enjoyed in 2022.

I’m told if Javon Hargrave reaches free agency, the expectation is the #Eagles’ DT will garner “significant” interest, per sources. Hargrave, 30, is coming off a career-high 11 sacks with 57 quarterback pressures. | @HeavyOnSports — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) February 16, 2023

"I'm told if Javon Hargrave reaches free agency, the expectation is the Eagles' DT will garner "significant" interest, per sources. Hargrave, 30, is coming off a career-high 11 sacks with 57 quarterback pressures," Lombardo tweeted.

While nothing is guaranteed, the Lions could certainly be a team interested in Hargrave if he doesn’t get re-signed. Detroit could use one more difference maker in the trenches, especially at defensive tackle.

The Lions have in the neighborhood of $14 million to spend right now, but that could change significantly in the days ahead if the team makes some moves. In such a scenario, affording a player like Hargrave could be a bit easier.

There’s no question the team should keep an open mind about Hargrave in the days ahead.

Hargrave’s Career Stats & Highlights

It’s easy to see why Hargrave would capture attention if he were to hit the market. The tackle has been nothing but steady since coming into the league as a third-round pick out of South Carolina State in 2016 in Pittsburgh.

With the Steelers, Hargrave played a productive four seasons, piling up 168 tackles and 14.5 sacks to go with one touchdown and two forced fumbles. In 2020, Hargrave signed with Philadelphia, and made an instant impact with 4.5 sacks and 38 tackles.

Play

After a Pro Bowl season in 2021, Hargrave enjoyed a fantastic 2022, posting 11 sacks, 60 tackles and two fumble recoveries. As a whole, Hargrave has posted a gaudy 37.5 sacks and 329 tackles in his career to this point.

Lions Could Use Boost at Defensive Tackle

Why would Hargrave make sense for the Lions? Detroit’s defensive line performed better than many assumed they would in 2022, but the team could still use a boost, especially in the middle.

Detroit collected 39 sacks in 2022, but at the same time, the group finished 30th in run defense and surrendered 145 yards per-game on the ground. They were also pushed around in a few games down the stretch, notably against Carolina on the road where they surrendered 320 rushing yards in a 37-23 loss.

Hargrave is a player who has the reputation of being a solid run stuffer, and has also shown his durability in the league. Out of 111 games, Hargrave has started 96, and proven durable in the last two seasons, playing 16 games in 2021 and 17 in 2022. The Lions have struggled with health on their defensive front, and Hargrave is a player who could add some stability with regard to that.

Additionally, Hargrave is a veteran leader. At 30 years old, he would be one of the elder-statesmen on a young Lions roster. Still, Hargrave isn’t so old that he would be on the downside of his career. He could help Detroit’s young line grow.

Adding Hargrave could allow the Lions to look elsewhere than the defensive line early in the draft. That could allow them to check off needs in the defensive secondary first and foremost.