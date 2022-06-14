Jeff Okudah’s Position Coach ‘Very Pleased’ With His Direction for Lions

The Detroit Lions are facing a huge season for cornerback Jeff Okudah. Once a top prospect, Okudah has seen injury derail the early part of his career, but he could be primed for a big bounce back in 2022.

That’s something which Detroit defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant seems to realize in a big way, and it’s for more reasons than Okudah being able to turn things around in between the lines.

Addressing the media on Monday, June 13, Pleasant talked at length about Okudah and what he has brought to the mix this offseason as a player and a leader. The theme was clear in that Pleasant believes the team is set to benefit from Okudah in a big way, and he understands the position he is in with the team.

“Jeff knows specifically that time is of the essence for him and he’s trying to take full advantage of that and I’m very appreciative and proud of him and his development and growth,” Pleasant said when asked.

Specifically, Pleasant believes Okudah is in good shape in a couple of important ways both with regards to the physical and mental aspect of his game ahead of a new season on the field.

“I’m very pleased where he is both physically and then also, mentally. Mental health is something that’s huge for me, for my players and he seems like he’s in a very good place,” he said.

Okudah starting things off on the right foot is huge for the Lions, who need him in a big way. Already, it seems he is starting to deliver before the season has even gotten going.

Pleasant: Okudah Helping Push Teammates During Practice

Though he has been sidelined with injury, Okudah has been active with his teammates during the time he has been off coaching them up as well as encouraging from the sidelines. As he pushes to get back, that’s something which Pleasant has noticed and believes will help Okudah as well as Detroit’s defensive backfield ahead of a new and vital season on the field.

“I personally really appreciate it, but then I also appreciate it for his teammates. Anybody that’s gone through with Mr. Okudah has gone through his first couple years in

NFL, to see the way he’s transitioning, still being enduring to his teammates, listening, being active. I really believe as a coach sometimes players can get lost in practice and not really learning from other people’s mistakes,” Pleasant said.

Clearly, with Okudah showing the way, that isn’t happening here, which is the good news.

Okudah leading by example is huge for the Lions and the team’s defense, and the fact that the coaching staff is boasting about Okudah’s contributions only shows how serious he is about taking things to the next level on the field.

Okudah Taking Solid Steps for Lions During Offseason

With the injury troubles and struggles on the field in focus for the cornerback early in his career, many have wondered if the Lions might decide to give up on Okudah altogether this past offseason. While it might have been tempting to see the Lions move on from a pick many have deemed as a failure already, this shows why the team was smart to stick with Okudah and bet on him having a turnaround year. He’s clearly a leader in more than just one way, and seems destined to prove that to the team.

Before injury, Okudah was struggling in the first game of the season during Week 1. He had been called out on the field by defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, who is now a household name. It was one of the great disappointments for the 2021 Lions to not see how Okudah would have reacted to that tough first game and if he could have grown along with the defensive backfield he plays in. Most of his teammates showed outstanding growth as the season wore on. Okudah will have his chance at doing that this coming year, and already, it seems he is pushing to do just that in more ways than just one.

To hear Pleasant’s praise represents another positive step for Okudah. He has to prove it on the field, of course, but the returns have all been good in terms of what he has done in a critical offseason.

