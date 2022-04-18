Jeff Okudah Shows More Signs of Injury Progress for Lions [WATCH]

One of the biggest variables few people seem to be talking about for the 2022 Detroit Lions is the play of cornerback Jeff Okudah. With a rebound season, it would be easy to see Okudah being one of the most important players the team could feature next season.

All of that is even more the case after the injury Okudah suffered in 2021. When he was lost for the season in the first game of the year, all eyes were cast in his direction for being a bust. In spite of that, it feels like Okudah could be set to deliver in a bigger way if his offseason training is any indication.

Positive signs continue to show that Okudah is ready for 2022, and once again, the cornerback has been spotted grinding on the practice fields as he attempts to get right for this season and make a big push toward locking down a significant role on the defense.

Okudah posted a video running a drill on Instagram, and it was shared by Chris Burke of The Athletic on Twitter. Here’s a look:

Latest look at Jeff Okudah’s progress: pic.twitter.com/BmFFFY9dmf — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 14, 2022

Obviously, the naysayers will claim Okudah isn’t showing much here, but to see him making football moves early in 2022 after losing most of the 2021 season is huge. Injury recovery goes differently for everyone, and the Lions need to see Okudah heal up fast and show his stuff on the field early this offseason.

With another positive step in that direction, so far so good as it relates to that.

Okudah Looking Healthier for 2022 Season

Perhaps the best news for the Lions is how quickly the team has seen Okudah bounce back, and it’s not the first time he has been spotted working hard. Already, he has been showcasing his progress this offseason a few months ago. Okudah was lost after Week 1 in 2021 with an ugly ACL injury, and has had to rehab himself since. Not much has been said about his healing process this offseason, but a few key updates that have surfaced seem to show things going very well for the young player. Here’s a look at Okudah doing some workouts:

1st day back post injury… pretty damn impressive! Stay tuned! Chasing Greatness!! @jeffokudah 😤🙏🏾#SFSP 🏁1% pic.twitter.com/uRIYmCOdrL — Oliver Davis II (@I_Am_OD3) March 1, 2022

Considering where he was in September and October, this progress in health is a major positive to note. It certainly appears as if Okudah’s recovery is going well, and if that is the case, it would be big news for a Lions defense that needs him in 2022.

Many see the defensive backfield as a major weakness on the team even with names like Jerry Jacobs, Amani Oruwariye, AJ Parker and others on the roster. Okudah is a key part of that group, too, and he could serve notice of that if he is able to come into the offseason program healthy and making a difference.

Why Lions Need Okudah Rebound for 2022

Detroit has questions on the back end, but plenty of them could be answered if Okudah could find a way to live up to his billing as the former third-overall pick in 2020. It’s fair to remember that Okudah’s career did not get firmly off the ground before injury struck in both his rookie year and his sophomore season. With better luck in 2022 and a year of Detroit’s new defense and Aubrey Pleasant’s coaching under his belt, Okudah could gain in confidence in what would prove to be a huge story for Detroit. Depth is a key issue the Lions are facing this offseason on defense, and most are writing Okudah off already for 2022. Given the emergence of young players like Bobby Price, Jacobs, Parker and Ifeatu Melifonwu at cornerback as well as young newcomer Mike Hughes, the Lions could have a bright group with plenty of talent to rely on. Seeing Okudah step up here and provide something would be a major boon for the Lions given he is constantly being written off.

It feels as if Okudah is on the right track for the 2022 season already, and if nothing else, he is setting the right tone in terms of the work he is putting in. That’s good news for the future as it relates to what he can do for the Lions.

