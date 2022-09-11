Lions Avoid Key Injury, Get Resurgent Play From Vital Defensive Star

The Detroit Lions weren’t sure what they would get out of cornerback Jeff Okudah in his first regular season game back off injury, but the news was good all day long for the defender.

Okudah played well in Week 1 in spite of some of the struggles of his defense in other aspects. Perhaps the best news overall was the fact that Okudah was able to have a healthy day on the field.

At one point, Okudah was forced to leave the field near the end of the first half. The worst was feared due to Okudah’s checkered injury history, but as Benjamin Raven tweeted after the game, there was a simple explanation.

Lions CB Jeff Okudah said in the locker room that he was dealing with cramps in the first half. — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) September 11, 2022

Unfortunately for the Lions, the absence of Okudah loomed large. Philadelphia was able to scratch out a field goal before halftime on the Lions courtesy of a deep pass on Okudah’s backup Will Harris, and ended up winning by three points.

The fact that Okudah had a good day and looks like a key piece is a significant advantage for the Lions moving forward. They will have to hope that he can stay healthy and on the field, because the results without Okudah did not look good.

At the very least, the cramping issue for Okudah is one that can be solved with hydration moving forward.

Okudah Locked Down DeVonta Smith

As much trouble as the Detroit defense had at times, when Okudah was on the field, things were not easy for one of Philadelphia’s best wide receivers.

Okudah had the tough duty of matching up with DeVonta Smith. It was mission accomplished for the Detroit cornerback, who locked up Smith in a major way. Smith was completely shut off of the score sheet on the day in spite of a few targets.

Jeff Okudah was on Devonte Smith today. 🔒 4 targets

0 catches

0 yards — Buckeyes Insider (@buckeyesinsider) September 11, 2022

While the Lions may have struggled to control A.J. Brown, few other players from the Philadelphia offense exploited them at wide receiver. That fact is a solid tribute to the play of Okudah and the team’s secondary.

In the case of Okudah, many have referred to him as a bust in his young career, but this could be the kind of performance that he is able to apply for major confidence moving forward.

Fans Praise Okudah’s Week 1 Performance

This week, Okudah got some major love for what he was able to do on the field. The cornerback who has been bashed before was suddenly receiving major credit for his work.

Like comedian HaHa Davis tweeted, the performance of Okudah on Adams was significant enough to proclaim the cornerback had the elite wideout in witness protection.

Jeff Okaduh got Devonta Smith In Witness Protection 😂😂😂 — CARLOS HAHA DAVIS (@HaHaDavis) September 11, 2022

Many fans tweeted at Okudah himself giving him props for the performance on the field in Week 1.

@jeffokudah balled today! Way to bounce back — Brandon Andrews Sr (@CoachB1990) September 11, 2022

As others said, the performance offered a window into Okudah’s immense talent.

Jeff Okudah showing us why he was a first round draft pick today — GRIT DREAM LOVE 💙🦁 (@GingerLioness69) September 11, 2022

Now that he is healthy and looking confident, the sky could be the limit for Okudah. It’s great news that he didn’t sustain injury, came back and dominated.

