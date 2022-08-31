Lions Reveal Surprising Release of 2021 Draft Pick From Roster

The Detroit Lions roster continues to be a work in progress, and the team made a move to shake things up further on Wednesday, August 31.

After adding defensive lineman Benito Jones earlier in the day, something had to give for Detroit. Interestingly enough, that something was second-year running back Jermar Jefferson.

Late in the afternoon, it was revealed that Jefferson had been released from the roster, the corresponding move for the addition of Jones earlier in the day. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press tweeted about the move:

The Lions waived RB Jermar Jefferson one day after keeping him on their initial 53-man roster — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 31, 2022

The Lions quickly confirmed the release, while also setting their initial practice squad of the 2022 season. Jefferson was not a part of that practice squad list, but summer addition Justin Jackson was.

Jefferson, a former sixth-round pick out of Oregon State of Detroit, will now hit the league’s waiver wire after Detroit elected to move on.

Jefferson Had Been Cited for Major 2022 Jump

It could be a bit of a surprise to see Jefferson go, especially given the praise he had been gaining early during camp for Detroit.

Speaking before practice on Wednesday, August 3, Campbell cited linebacker Derrick Barnes and running back Jermar Jefferson as second-year players who have made what he calls the biggest jumps so far ahead of a new season.

Campbell said two young guys who have made the biggest jumps from last year to this year are LB Derrick Barnes and RB Jermar Jefferson. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 3, 2022

While Jefferson may have made a jump almost a month ago, he may also have been surpassed quickly by the likes of Jackson as well as Craig Reynolds, who made major gains.

What was true early in August may not have proven itself on the field as the Lions attempted to make roster decisions in the best interest of their roster health.

Jefferson’s Stats & Highlights

While in Detroit, Jefferson was a victim of circumstances as well as depth in front of him at his position on the roster.

Jefferson never figured to be in play for many snaps given the depth in front of him, but the thought was he could see a role as part of a larger platoon at running back. Last season, he impressed at times on the field when he did see action, as he proved with a nice run against Pittsburgh.

In 2021 as a rookie, Jefferson put up 74 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was the victim of an injury late in the year that may have stunted his development. The hope was that with time for Jefferson to heal and adjust, he could have been moving in the right direction to stay. Even after initially making the team, that was not to be.

The Lions could elect to bring him back to the practice squad eventually, but for now, Jefferson will be moving on. It will be interesting to see if he finds another NFL home quickly or not in the days ahead.

