‘s*** Irks Me:’ Injured Lions Defender Frustrated After New Setback

The Detroit Lions are making multiple big roster decisions, and before they could finish them off, they had a decision to make on an injured cornerback.

Jerry Jacobs has been fighting back off an ACL injury sustained late last season, and had been doing well. Last week, he avoided the PUP list. Unfortunately for Jacobs, he couldn’t make it another week.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport revealed that Jacobs would be starting the season on the PUP list working back off injury.

#Lions CB Jerry Jacobs will start on PUP as he works his way back from ACL recovery, source said. Doing well, but not quite ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

With this news, Jacobs will have to take his time coming back and won’t return until after Week 5. While that represents a setback, it also allows for Jacobs to take his time getting back up to speed, which is important.

At the very least, it’s good news to hear that Jacobs is doing well at this point. That’s all the Lions could realistically hope for.

Jacobs ‘Irked’ With Slow Injury Recovery

Up to this point, Jacobs has been positive and optimistic about his recovery. While he might still be both of those things, it doesn’t mean he isn’t a little frustrated at this point.

After the decision was revealed, Jacobs hopped on Twitter and shared his frustration, saying it irks his soul that he is not able to start the year on the field.

Shit irks my soul 😡bruh — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) August 30, 2022

Quickly, Jacobs clarified that he was not mad about the decision itself, but just wants to play again.

Not mad about the decision…. It’s best for the team but I just want to play ball🙏🏾 https://t.co/QZ9kbxZx2E — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) August 30, 2022

With the new season on the horizon and a thought that he was likely to be able to play, it is easy to see why Jacobs is frustrated. At the very least, it’s good news he will be able to adjust back in and take his time getting completely ready.

That’s a major positive even as frustrating as it may be for him to miss time at this point.

Jacobs Has Faced Long Injury Recovery

If there was any player who was likely getting a bit antsy about returning, it would easily be Jacobs.

The cornerback went down last year in a December contest against Denver with an ACL injury, but immediately after, began pushing for a comeback. All offseason long, he’s updated fans with inspirational posts as well as videos of him clawing back to work on the field.

While some players might despair in tough situations, Jacobs has been remarkably positive and has made sure to grind in order to put himself in the best position as possible to get back on the field fast.

Detroit keeping Jacobs sidelined is a show that the team wants to make sure he is as ready as possible to face the rigors of a tough season.

To that end, it’s not bad news the team is playing it slow with Jacobs. In fact, it might be the best example yet that the Lions know how important Jacobs will be to their plan on the field this coming season.

Still, it’s easy to see why he is a bit frustrated with the news, especially given the long nature of his injury.

