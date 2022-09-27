Recovering Jerry Jacobs Updates Return Timetable for Lions’ Defense

The Detroit Lions have seen some major injuries slow down the early part of their 2022 season, but at the very least, they’re set to get some players back soon.

One of those players is cornerback Jerry Jacobs. Sidelined as he recovers from ACL injury sustained late in 2022, Jacobs has been making solid progress for the team. At this point, he is right on the cusp of a return.

Jacobs took to Twitter to reveal that he was going to be getting back in the mix at practice this week. As he said, there’s still more time until he gets back officially, but it’s another good step.

Getting back in the mix this week but just a couple more weeks 🤫🤫🤫 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) September 27, 2022

“Getting back in the mix this week but just a couple more weeks,” Jacobs tweeted on Tuesday, September 27.

It’s encouraging to hear Jacobs will be back in the mix soon, and that’s especially true given how Detroit’s defense may need a cornerback with his skillset and bulldog mindset at this point of the season.

Hopefully, Jacobs can work his way back fast and add to the depth the Lions have in the next couple weeks.

Jacobs Went on PUP List to Start 2022 Season

While there was hope that Jacobs would be ready for the season, the Lions likely wanted him to get in a place where he was completely ready before coming back to the field.

Jacobs didn’t go on the PUP list right away, but after testing things out just before the season began, he was quickly slid to the list, something that frustrated him in a major way given he felt as if he had forged a solid comeback.

Since that point, Jacobs has had to take his time coming back and won’t return until after Week 5. While that represented a setback, it also has allowed for Jacobs to take his time getting back up to speed, which is important.

At the very least, it’s good news to hear that Jacobs is doing well at this point and is on track for a comeback in the very near future.

Jacobs Near Finish of Injury Recovery

If there was any player who was likely getting a bit antsy about returning, it would easily be Jacobs.

The cornerback went down last year in a December contest against Denver with an ACL injury, but immediately after, began pushing for a comeback. All offseason long, he’s updated fans with inspirational posts as well as videos of him getting to work.

While some players might despair in tough situations, Jacobs has been remarkably positive and has made sure to work hard in order to put himself in the best position as possible to get back on the field.

It’s been good news the Lions have slow played Jacobs’ recovery. It might be the best example yet that the Lions know how important Jacobs will be to their plan on the field this season. At cornerback, the Lions have given up some plays and looked a bit thin in recent weeks.

Soon, Jacobs will be able to channel his frustration and finally get back to work on helping his defense take some steps forward. As the tweet shows, it’s a fact he is likely very thrilled about.

READ NEXT: Lions Corner Calls out Refs for Week 3