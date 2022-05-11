Jerry Jacobs Makes Confident Promise About 2022 Injury Return

When the Detroit Lions lost cornerback Jerry Jacobs late in the 2021 season to a torn ACL, it was a blow that was felt by the entire defense.

Not only did Jacobs lose out on some key developmental time, the Lions lost out on seeing the last few weeks of the 2021 season with their young stud cornerback. Jacobs, however, never wavered that he would be back stronger than ever, and months later, that seems to be looking like the case.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

While the Lions understand that the injury timetable could mean Jacobs wouldn’t return until just before training camp or sometime during it, already, Jacobs seems to think that he is going to be back before many might expect. In fact, that’s just what he is predicting to anyone who will listen. Jacobs took to Twitter and made a revealing bet on himself that he has overcome what was sent to destroy him and he will be back sooner, stronger than ever.

My setback was a blessings, I overcame what was sent to destroy me!!! I’ll be back sooner than you think, stronger than ever!!! 💫🙏🏾 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) May 10, 2022

“My setback was a blessings, I overcame what was sent to destroy me!!! I’ll be back sooner than you think, stronger than ever!!!,” Jacobs tweeted.

The implication here? Jacobs is feeling more ready than ever to be back in the mix and is predicting a quick impact on the field in 2022 and perhaps an injury return sooner than normal. That would be superb news for Detroit.

Jacobs doesn’t ever lack for confidence, and already, he seems to have plenty to offer the Lions as he makes a return off the adversity caused by injury.

Jacobs Pictured Back on Field for Lions During Workouts

Already, it looks as if Jacobs is going to be making this proclamation the truth. The cornerback posted an Instagram picture with him on the field in Allen Park appearing to get in some light work on the field.

Overall, combined with Jacobs’ commentary, it seems as if the Lions are going to be gearing toward getting the cornerback back in the fray for 2022, and perhaps earlier than many might think, which is just what Jacobs predicted. That would be big news for a Lions team which needs all hands on deck at the cornerback position in 2022 in order for depth’s sake.

Already, Jacobs looks to be putting his plan into motion. How fast will he be back officially? That remains to be seen, but at the very least, it doesn’t seem as if there have been many setbacks for the young player.

Jacobs’ Stats & Highlights

To say Jacobs was an underdog for the team was an understatement from the start. When he signed after the NFL draft last year in May 2021, few people knew who the defensive back from Arkansas was or figured he would be sticking around for the long haul. In college, Jacobs did have decent stats, with 70 tackles and 4 interceptions to his credit to go with 2 forced fumbles and 10 passes defended. That was between two stops at both Arkansas State and Arkansas. In the league, Jacobs quickly found his footing and put up a solid 34 tackles, 7 passes defended, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

Coming into the league, it was easy to see why folks were a bit excited about Jacobs given the tape. Here’s a look at what he brought to the mix as a rookie:

Play

Jerry Jacobs 2021-2022 Highlights I don't own the Music/Video/Pictures in this video. Jerry Jacobs 2021-2022 Detroit Lions Highlights Song Is Lil Baby- By Myself Instrumental 2022-01-21T17:16:14Z

Obviously, there is some scrap to Jacobs, and that already served him well in cracking the Detroit roster and making a big impact when there. When he’s played, he hasn’t looked overmatched and has put up solid numbers. As he learns more, there’s no reason he can’t be great on the field, even after injury.

Jacobs’ grit seems to have served him well in recovery, and the Lions could reap all the quick rewards of that.

READ NEXT: Dan Campbell Offers Candid Thoughts on Lions’ Draft Class