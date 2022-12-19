Jerry Jacobs Offers Humble Reaction to First Interception With Lions

Ever since he stepped foot on the team, Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs has become a fan favorite due to his gritty approach and honest mindset.

It’s no surprise, then, that folks are very excited to see Jacobs starting to excel on the field. In Week 15 against the New York Jets, Jacobs had another banner moment almost exactly a year after he was sidelined with an ACL injury.

Early in the third quarter on a first down pass, Jacobs soared to take a throw away from Zach Wilson. He then sprinted down the sidelines, setting the Lions up deep in New York territory. The play netted the Lions a 34 yard field goal from Michael Badgley.

Following the game, Jacobs got back on Twitter and reacted to the play. As he tweeted, a simple thank you was the most important message he could send in the moment after a big play and a big win.

“Thank You God,” Jacobs tweeted simply with some praying hands emoji’s.

Obviously, Jacobs is thankful for making the big play for his team, and it’s refreshing to see him share that openly. Jacobs is a big reason the team’s defense has turned things around and allowed for a winning streak.

Jacobs Praised Lions’ ‘Great Team Win’

Not only was Jacobs thankful for his game-changing interception, but he was very happy the way his team was able to get the job done during the game.

Always a team-first player, Jacobs was quick to credit the Lions for finding a way to pull through as a team and make things happen. He admitted there are things to fix, but said they will keep working even as they enjoy the victory.

It wasn’t pretty but we pull through as a team got somethings to fix but we gone keep working great team win 🤘🏾💙#OnePride — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) December 18, 2022

“It wasn’t pretty but we pull through as a team got somethings to fix but we gone keep working great team win,” Jacobs tweeted after the game.

Always looking to self-scout, it’s nice to see Jacobs reacting to a big win by wondering what everyone can do better, including himself. That hungry and humble mindset is a big reason he is enjoying the success he has early in his career.

Jacobs’ Interception Made Team History

In terms of Jacobs, the young Lions defender continues to rack up the impact plays. A week ago, he collected his first sack of his career against Minnesota. Now, his first interception.

Interestingly enough, the team hasn’t had such beefy statistical performances out of the cornerback spot since the 2012 season, when obscure defender Jonte Green delivered a pick, a sack and multiple tackles for-loss.

The team’s PR account pointed out the fact that Jacobs has made a little history with his output these last few weeks.

.@Lions CB @_luhjerry produces his first-career INT one week after producing his first-career sack. He's the first Lions CB to have a season with at least 1 INT, 1.0 sack and 4 TFLs since Jonte Green in 2012.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/bRD9eVRfYT — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 18, 2022

“Lions CB Jerry Jacobs produces his first-career INT one week after producing his first-career sack. He’s the first Lions CB to have a season with at least 1 INT, 1.0 sack and 4 TFLs since Jonte Green in 2012,” the site tweeted.

Jacobs is doing it all at cornerback for the Lions, which is notable considering the fact that he missed half the season recovering from offseason ACL surgery. It’s tough not to think about where he could be if not for the unfortunate injury striking last December.

Still, the lightbulb seems to have come on for Jacobs, who is looking like a true force on the team right now. Not only is he playing a solid cornerback, but he is able to deliver some game-changing plays as well.

All the while, he’s never lost his humble approach with his team, which is perhaps the most impressive thing about the youngster.