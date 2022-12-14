Lions Cornerback Shares Inspiring Thoughts a Year After Gutting Injury

The Detroit Lions endured a painful 2021 season which was punctuated by a lot of injuries, and perhaps the biggest came when cornerback Jerry Jacobs went down in December with an ACL injury.

Jacobs was lost in a game against the Denver Broncos, and the setback was tough because even as an undrafted free agent, he was playing some of the best football of anyone on the team last year.

All offseason long, Jacobs had to rehab himself to get ready for 2022. Nobody knew when he would come back or how he would look even as motivated as he was, but since returning in November just a month ahead of when the injury occurred,

Todays make a year out from tearing my acl wow can’t believe it thank god for allowing me to be able to play the game I love the most and to be back out there on that field is a blessing !!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) December 13, 2022

“Today makes a year out from tearing my acl wow can’t believe it thank god for allowing me to be able to play the game I love the most and to be back out there on that field is a blessing!!!,” Jacobs tweeted.

Jacobs himself is one of the best young players on the team, and a true building block for the Lions given his story. He earned his shot with the team only to have major adversity hit. Now, he has come through that and is even better.

To see Jacobs remembering the one year anniversary of the injury and realizing how far he has come is special. It shows what type of character he has, and that is the kind of character the Lions are about.

Jacobs Made Lions History With Week 14 Performance

After coming back off injury, the Lions have managed to not waste any time at all getting some big plays from Jacobs within the defense.

During the game against Minnesota, Jacobs collected a key sack during the game. He also defended an important pass late in the game as well. Both plays were clutch, and helped turn the tone in a close game.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Lions got a sack and a pass defended in a game, and it was courtesy of Jacobs.

.@Lions CB @_luhjerry recorded his first-career sack and has a PD today. The last Lions CB to have 1.0 sack and a PD in a game at @fordfield was Otis Smith on Dec. 28, 2003.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/fWCQ9n0v0q — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 11, 2022

“Lions CB Jerry Jacobs recorded his first-career sack and has a PD (Sunday). The last Lions CB to have 1.0 sack and a PD in a game at Ford Field was Otis Smith on Dec. 28, 2003,” the site tweeted.

Though he has not collected his first career interception yet, these stats make it clear that it is coming. The Lions are seeing Jacobs start to dominate a bit as he has gotten his legs under him.

Jacobs Thankful for Teammates’ Support

After the game, even though Jacobs made a big-time impact, he was still only thinking of his teammates and what everybody was able to do together.

As he said in a tweet, Jacobs loves his brothers and would not want to go to battle with anyone else.

Great Team Win💙🤘🏾 wouldn’t want to be out there with nobody else but my bruddas let’s goooo!!! #OnePride — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) December 11, 2022

“Great Team Win. Wouldn’t want to be out there with nobody else but my bruddas let’s goooo!!!,” Jacobs tweeted after the game.

A year after his professional life was altered, Jacobs has come out the other side and is looking even stronger. The same could be said for his team. Add it up, and it might be one of the best stories of the season for the Lions.