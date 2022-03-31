Internet Concept Shows Potential Lions Black Jersey Re-Design [LOOK]

With word coming down this week that the Detroit Lions are considering jersey changes for 2023, many folks have taken it upon themselves to begin to ponder what some of those updates could look like for the future.

Many want to see the Lions bring back a classic design from the 1990s to the team, while others prefer a much more recent look in the black jersey. While the look can be polarizing, it’s clear that enough people like it within the fanbase that is is being embraced for a future return.

After the news that the team was considering a new jersey in the future, a new black design immediately began circulating. Twitter user Mike Dumas shared a design from JVOffical’s account that showed what a concept would look like:

Tell me if you saw Dan Campbell bringing his boys out of the tunnel decked in all Black.. that wouldn't strike fear into the opponent before the ball even got kicked off… 📸: @JV0fficial pic.twitter.com/oKwWqeGwoI — 🦁 Brad Holmes Serving Honolulu Blue Koolaid 🦁 (@DumasMike) March 30, 2022

A neat element of this design not featured on other iterations of the black jersey are the matching pants and lack of silver on the jersey tops. Previously, the Lions would wear silver pants with the black tops. Offering the monochromatic look would be pretty intimidating for the opposition to see on the field.

The Lions have to decide what to do, but if the team does elect to go with the black color, this could be a pretty awesome look to remember.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Wants to See Black Uniforms

No matter how good the Lions might look now on the field, the team could look even better and with possible changes on the horizon, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown seems fired up by the notion that his team could soon look different on the field.

After news surfaced that the Lions would be discussing uniform changes for 2023, Detroit’s elite rookie wideout hopped on Twitter and made a suggestion. He wants to see the franchise give some black uniforms a look.

“Some black unis?,” St. Brown tweeted along with a fire and eyeball emoji.

Clearly, St. Brown is all-in on the idea of a change, and wants to see the Lions consider a revival of the black jersey. Whether they do or not remains to be seen, but it’s obvious that it is a favored outcome for one big-time player on the team.

Black Uniforms Popular Idea for Lions Players

Detroit has had a few different outsider looks in the past, most notable of which is a black jersey that debuted during Matt Millen’s time with the franchise in the 2004-2006 era. Many fans didn’t like the look but the vocal defenders of the look still maintain that Detroit should bring black back into their color scheme. Players might agree with that notion, as well.

St. Brown is far from the only player to wonder if black is coming back into the color scheme. Former cornerback Mike Ford also admitted that he liked the color from the Detroit perspective last year and wanted to see the look added as an alternate for the team.

Regardless of what the Lions go with, the black uniforms are going to generate a lot of buzz from not just the fans, but players as well in terms of something the team should go with. Whether they make that decision or not remains to be seen, but clearly, it’s something that could be in-play based on popular sentiment.

As these looks show, the team could have a pretty good update if they desire to go this way with their jersey.

