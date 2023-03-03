Lions Encouraged to Add ‘Playoff-Tested’ Defensive Back as Bold Move

When free agency gets started in a few weeks, the Detroit Lions will be looking for moves to put them over the top as it relates to becoming a contender for the future.

Detroit has no shortage of names that they can consider, and certainly no shortage of positions that they need to find some help for the future at on the field. The defensive backfield remains a glaring hole for the team with this in mind.

Early on, most have wondered if the team would prioritize a cornerback in free agency. While that’s possible, other positions could be on the table too, including safety.

Detroit might not have a huge visible need at the position, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t benefit from a big-time player at the spot.

ESPN and Football Outsiders recently took a look at picking out some bold signings for teams in free agency. For the Lions, they pushed the team to pursue Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III.

As the piece said, the Lions might not have a ton of money, but could look to upgrade with a playoff-tested player at a spot of serious need on the back end of the defense.

“The Lions had only $13 million in cap space as of late February but could easily create more with a few restructured contracts and veteran trimmings. They can do what they please in free agency, and Bates is the jewel of this year’s class: a 26-year-old, playoff-tested, high-impact safety who has never received All-Pro recognition but should have once or twice,” the piece said.

When Bates hits the market as is now expected, he will have the chance to land a big deal from a team that needs a bit of a boost on defense and will also fit the profile as a contender. As the piece explained, the Lions fit both of those bills.

“Once Bates hits the market, he’ll be looking for big bucks and a team that’s ready to contend. The Lions can provide both! And Bates will immediately upgrade a defense that ranked 29th in DVOA against deep passes in 2022,” the piece said.

Whether it’s a cornerback or safety, it’s clear the Lions could use a piece on the back end. Many will focus on cornerback, but Bates could be an interesting addition for the Lions given what he can do as a playmaker in the middle of the field.

Detroit needs more ballhawks on defense, and Bates represents such a player if he comes into the mix.

Lions Could Eye Upgrade at Safety Position

No matter what else they look to do, it’s more than possible the defensive backfield will come into major focus. That’s because the team had their fair share of problems in the backfield in 2022.

Detroit finished 30th in pass defense, allowing 26 touchdowns and over 245 yards per-game on average. Worse, they allowed a total of 4,179 yards through the air. That points to a group that simply didn’t get much going all season long.

At safety, the Lions got a breakout season from rookie Kerby Joseph with 83 tackles a and four interceptions, but suffered the injury of veteran Tracy Walker early in the year. Walker is making progress off his ACL surgery and looks to be ahead of schedule. DeShon Elliott played a big role, but is a free agent and could be let go.

Getting some veteran players along with a few more young bodies could be the key toward helping the Lions turn things around for the future, and that is true at safety as well. If the Lions chose the spot for a bigger upgrade, there should be some names on the market for them to consider such as Bates.

Jessie Bates III’s Career Stats & Highlights

When it comes to Bates, the Lions could find a player that has been very productive in the league in a short amount of time.

Bates, a former second-round pick in 2018 out of Wake Forest, was a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and was a PFWA All-Rookie in 2018. Bates has become a solid starter in the league and has put up some good stats early in his career.

In total, Bates has put up 463 tackles in his career, 13 interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 37 passes defensed and one touchdown.

Play

Jessie Bates III 2021-22 Highlights || HD More NFL Player Season Highlights: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtgKfr6wMuet1Scjjv6CP8a22geSmMPnJ NFL Career Highlights: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtgKfr6wMuethQoD-B1iqXYGCACVqBfby Shop ➼ highlightcastle.company.site Patreon ➼ patreon.com/highlightcastle instagram.com/highlightcastle twitter.com/highlightcastle facebook.com/highlightcastle 2022-02-24T17:32:12Z

To say Bates is playoff-tested is an understatement. He has played in seven total games with 40 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defended. His veteran leadership for the defense could come in handy for a young Detroit team.