Blockbuster Proposed Trade Ships Lions $135 Million Edge Rusher

The No. 29 overall pick the Detroit Lions possess for the 2024 draft is the latest first-round selection the Lions have ever held going into an NFL draft. But if it were up to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the Lions won’t hold onto that pick. Instead, Kay suggested the Lions send the selection to the Los Angeles Chargers for edge rusher Joey Bosa.

“Joey Bosa would be the perfect target for Detroit,” Kay wrote. “He’s not only an elite pass-rusher who has racked up a commendable 67 sacks across his first 93 career games, but he’s also a tough, hard-working talent who would be an ideal cultural fit among the gritty group head coach Dan Campbell has assembled.” Bosa has played just 14 games over the past two seasons. But in his last healthy season in 2021, he posted 10.5 sacks and made his fourth Pro Bowl. Over 93 career NFL games, Bosa has recorded 67 sacks, 82 tackles for loss, and 143 quarterback hits. He also has had 15 forced fumbles and 3 pass defenses. In 2024, Bosa will be entering the fourth year of a 5-year contract worth a total of $135 million. What Joey Bosa Could Add for Detroit Lions Defense

The consensus in the media has labeled cornerback the biggest need for Detroit this offseason. However, any improvement to the Lions pass rush would also help the team’s secondary. Detroit finished first in pressure rate during the 2023 season. But the team was inconsistent at recording sacks. “The Lions struggled to get after opposing quarterbacks for much of the 2023 campaign,” Kay wrote. “Aidan Hutchinson was the only player to tally more than five sacks on the year for a club that ranked in the bottom 10 in that category.” Despite ending 2023 first or second in pressure rate, hurry percentage and quarterback knockdown rate, the Lions were 23rd with 41 sacks. Aidan Hutchinson was one of only two Lions defenders with more than 3 sacks. Acquiring Bosa would give Detroit a Pro Bowl level edge rusher to pair with Hutchinson. With Alim McNeill applying pressure from the interior of the Lions defensive line as well , Detroit’s front could transform overnight into one of the best in the NFL.

Bosa made three straight Pro Bowls from 2019-21. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and won the Rookie Defensive Player of the Year award in 2016.

Injuries, Salary a Concern With Acquiring Bosa?

However, trading for Bosa wouldn’t come without risk.

Bosa hasn’t produced at a Pro Bowl level for an entire season since 2021 because of injuries. He missed 12 games in 2022 due to a groin injury. Bosa then ended the 2023 campaign on injured reserve because of a foot sprain.

Kay, though, argued that Bosa’s production when he has been on the field should ease any future injury concerns with the veteran defensive lineman.