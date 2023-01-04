Top Defensive Prospect Called Player Who Can Turn Lions Around Himself

The Detroit Lions are enjoying a strong finish to the 2022 season, but with a new year on the horizon, a focus has already been cast toward the impending offseason.

When the time for change arrives, what will the Lions be looking to do? Shopping for defense is an expectation, and specifically at the cornerback spot. It just so happens a perfect match could be had in the draft when the time comes in cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Recently, Bleacher Report and writer Alex Kay was identifying some of the top fits for players in the draft that could turn franchises around next season. Detroit cracked the list as a match with Porter, a prospect out of Penn State.

Why? Not only is Porter a fit thanks to his NFL-ready 6’2″ size according to Kay, but the team’s roster has a major deficiency at his position that could leave the door open for someone new coming in.

“Both starting cornerbacks in the Motor City—Jeffrey Okudah and Will Harris—have earned sub-60 PFF grades this season. Improving the secondary should be a top priority for the Lions this offseason, regardless of whether the team makes an improbable trip to the playoffs or not,” he wrote in the piece.

Kay went on to say that a player like Porder could end up being one to flip a situation entirely given all he offers a team like Detroit.

“If Detroit decides to snap up Porter early in the first round, the selection will go a long way toward improving the team’s defensive capabilities and subsequently becoming a more realistic Super Bowl threat in 2023,” Kay wrote.

That’s a bold proclamation indeed, considering the Lions have not made the playoffs since 2016-17, won the NFC North since 1993 and won a playoff game since 1992. Porter being enough to change that on his own and help the team become Super Bowl contenders would certainly be something.

Already, many mocks have projected Porter to the Lions. Add Kay as yet another person who sees his fit as a home run with the Lions considering what he does well.

Porter’s College Stats & Highlights

In terms of Porter, there is a lot to like about the young cornerback as this piece alluded to. He’s been battle tested in the Big Ten and has elite NFL bloodlines considering former Pittsburgh linebacker Joey Porter is his father.

Clearly, Porter is his own man in terms of his play, though, which is something that he has proven time and again when playing for Penn State. Statistically, he’s been solid given he has racked up 112 total tackles, one interception and 20 passes defended in a four year career with the Nittany Lions.

Play

A lock-down option like Porter would represent a solid building block for a very needy roster in terms of depth and elite playmaking in the backfield. If Porter does become the pick, he would likely be a quick contributor.

Cornerback Trending as Major Need for Lions

While the team’s defense has been bad across the board for much of the 2022 season, it seems that the secondary has been the spot to bear the brunt of the problems.

In terms of pass defense, the Lions are one of the worst squads in the league this year statistically. Through Week 17, the Lions still maintain the 30th overall pass defense in the league. They’ve allowed 3,991 yards through the air and 249.4 yards per-game.

If that isn’t tough enough, the team has a few key players set to hit free agency in cornerback Amani Oruwariye as well as Mike Hughes. That duo has struggled at times this season, so it’s likely the Lions will be shopping for a few new defensive backs to help with depth if they let them go.

Both in free agency and the draft, it would be the expectation to see Detroit active in this market. It’s possible that Porter, a top prospect, could be the answer to plenty of Detroit’s problems himself.