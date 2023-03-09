John Cominsky Offers Major Update on Free Agency Plans With Lions

The Detroit Lions have some major decisions to make in free agency, and one of the biggest could be what to do with some underrated stars from the 2022 season.

One of those players was none other than John Cominsky, a lineman that excelled with the team most of the year. Cominsky has made the case he wants to come back, but how close is that to happening?

A new update shows the answer could be coming soon. Ahead of free agency, Zac Jackson of The Athletic spoke to Cominsky about his plans. As he explained, the goal going in is still to re-sign with the Lions, but it might take a few days due to the business side of sports.

Spoke with pending free agent DE John Cominsky this morning. His March Plan A is to sign a new deal to stay with the Lions. “I think they want me there. I want to be there. We’ll see how it all works out.” — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 9, 2023

Cominsky said he expects to hit free agency then sign “after a few days. There’s a business side to this. Maybe another team will bring some numbers and the Lions will have to see what they want to do. I hope it works out there, but I really don’t know.” — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 9, 2023

Cominsky on the Lions: “I love the energy there. I love playing for Dan Campbell. You’re not just head butting another player before the game in Detroit. The coaches are in on that, too.” — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 9, 2023

Cominsky’s return, if it happens, could follow a similar script to other Detroit free agents in recent years such as Josh Reynolds, Tracy Walker, Charles Harris and Kalif Raymond. The Lions got deals done with those players just before the onset of free agency. None of them looked around enough to be wooed by another team.

It seems as if Cominsky will look around a bit, but if things are close, Detroit will be the choice when all is said and done. That’s a good spot for the Lions to be in with one of their key internal free agents.

John Cominsky Open About Desiring Lions Return

For the last few months since the season ended, Cominsky has been telling the media he wants to return to the Lions as well as putting it out there publicly.

Cominsky hopped on Instagram after the season concluded to share his thoughts. As he said, the season taught him a lot about goals as well as himself. He admitted that he wants to stick with the team as a result of how the season went and what was accomplished.

“Exit meeting 2021-22 season: “Can I please get released?” Exit meeting 2022-23 season: “Can you please bring me back?” Life is absolutely insane. Sacrifices had to be made and uncertainty was my reality most of my career. Let this season be a testament to the fact that your “plays” are coming. Keep putting your time and effort into what you want and your big plays in life will come to you naturally. Learned a lot from this game and excited for what’s next. Thank you to the Lions organization and my family for making this possible. If I haven’t said it already, I WANT TO BE A LION. Tag Detroit Lions in the comments to make sure the message is loud and clear,” Cominsky wrote on Instagram.

That’s quite a definitive statement by Cominsky, which only serves to prove that he is genuine about his intentions. There’s no question that the update doesn’t do anything to change this side of the equation.

John Cominsky Proved He Fits Lions Defense Well

While many other defenders may have received more love for their 2022 play, it’s been clear from the start that Cominsky was a true “glue guy” for the defense.

Statistically, Cominsky enjoyed his best season in the NFL with Detroit, posting 30 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and three passes defended. Energy-wise, he continued to show his strength to the roster and the defense throughout the year. Constantly, he collapsed the pocket up front and been responsible on the edge.

2019 4th round pick from Charleston and May 31 waiver claim for Detroit. What kind of contract has ‘23 FA John Cominsky earned? pic.twitter.com/1siO9PvAaF — and I never slice. (@bushwood_c) December 23, 2022

It’s been clear Lions aren’t simply looking for stats when it comes to their defense. A player like Cominsky who is responsible while brining the energy is someone who will seemingly always have value for the Lions and Aaron Glenn.

Cominsky clearly wants to come back, so the only thing to watch is how the money will be worked out. Answers to that could well be coming in the days ahead.