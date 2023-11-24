Packers QB Jordan Love Calls Out Lions After Thanksgiving Win

After a resounding loss in their first meeting, Jordan Love was ready for his Thanksgiving rematch with the Detroit Lions.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback led the team to a 29-22 win over the Lions on November 23, going 22-of-32 for 268 yards with three touchdowns. After falling behind by 24 points by halftime of their first meeting against the Lions, the Packers got off to a fast start on Thanksgiving with a 53-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage and a 20-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.

After the game, Love had a strong message for the Lions.

Jordan Love Ready for His Rematch

Speaking to reporters after the game, Love said he was confident his team could go into Detroit and leave with an upset over the NFC North division leaders.