Lions’ Josh Paschal Already Working Like ‘Every Practice Is My Last’

Culture has become a big buzzword for the Detroit Lions under Dan Campbell, and already, it’s becoming clear the team’s rookie class doesn’t need much of an introduction as to what is expected of them.

Take defensive lineman Josh Paschal. Coming from Kentucky, Paschal was already known as a tough player and a leader by example. That mentality has prepared him to perhaps star at the next level, and even though he hasn’t been in Detroit long, Paschal is already showing his new team the goods.

After practice during rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 14, Paschal was asked by the media about his mindset. Scribes noted that Paschal never seems to take reps off, no matter how mundane or insignificant they might seem. As he explained, that’s by design in order to be ready for the rigors of the NFL. Does Paschal always bring it so hard in practice as a result?

“For sure just because, you know, practice is going to help you get ready for the game and right now, I’m just getting here. I’m trying to get ready for camp, trying to get better each and every day, handle each day like it’s own so every day I come out here like it’s my last practice. Like it’s my last chance to get better, so that’s how you go about it,” Paschal explained.

Paschal is known as a gritty player and hard worker, so the fact that he has come to Detroit and attacked things in the right way is hardly a surprise. His hard-working mindset is a great asset to the locker room, and to see him starting his tenure hot is great news for the Lions.

An infectious work ethic will go a long way toward helping both a player and a team reach their potential. Already, Paschal has come to Detroit and wasted little time making a major impression.

Paschal Already Confident in Lions’ Culture

Though he hasn’t been with the team long, Paschal sees some of the same positive elements in his new squad just as fellow rookie Aidan Hutchinson does. The reason? So far, the rookies have all come in ready to work, and though the veteran players haven’t joined them yet, Paschal already sees the team is in good hands because of their staff.

“We haven’t even been able to be around the other guys so far but, I can tell it’s a great culture in this system and this organization just because of the way the coaches challenge us and the way that the rookies have embraced that and stepped up to that,” Paschal said. “I feel like it’s going to be a great year and that we have a great organization and a great up (and) coming organization.”

A quality culture can be everything as it relates to building sustained success, so it’s notable Paschal feels like the Lions are moving in the right direction. When the veterans can come in and feed off the energy of the rookie class, the team might start to have a whole new vibe for 2022 that will be refreshing and lead to wins.

Paschal’s College Stats & Highlights

As awesome as Paschal seems to be as a person, the highlights and stats show some on-field traits that could be even better. While playing for Kentucky, Paschal was not only a team captain but a productive player in the SEC. He put up 137 tackles, 13 sacks, 35 tackles for-loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble during his career. Here’s a look at him making some plays while in school:

Toughness looks to be a Paschal hallmark, and that will be something that the Lions welcome. Already, the team has seen him bring a gritty approach on the field that could lead to success for the franchise in the future.

