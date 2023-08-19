Potential Lions Trade Could Bring Chargers WR to Detroit

The trade the Detroit Lions made for former second-round pick and wide receiver Denzel Mims didn’t work out. The Lions waived Mims with an injury designation on August 18.

But that doesn’t mean the Lions couldn’t still consider another receiver trade to bolster their depth before the regular season. One possible trade target at wideout for Detroit could be Los Angeles Chargers receiver Josh Palmer.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder argued on August 15 that Palmer is one player the Chargers should consider placing on their trade block this preseason.

“The 23-year-old put up those numbers while ranking second behind Austin Ekeler for the most targets on the Los Angeles Chargers with 107,” Holder wrote. “The primary reason for that was because the team’s top two wide receivers—Keenan Allen and Mike Williams—missed 11 games between them.

“Barring another injury to Allen or Williams, the 2021 third-round pick won’t see that many passes thrown his way this time around. Plus, the Chargers spent their first-round pick on another wideout in Quentin Johnston, which could mean even fewer targets for Palmer in the fall.

“Los Angeles would be wise to strike while the iron is hot and see what it can get for the Tennessee product. Even though he won’t be a free agent for two more seasons, his trade value is likely higher now than it will be in the offseason.”

Palmer had a breakout season with 72 catches, 769 yards and 3 touchdowns during 2022. He could supply excellent depth for the Lions receiving core, which the team may badly need at the beginning of the season.

How WR Josh Palmer Could Fit With the Lions

The Lions possess one of the most exciting young receivers in the league with Amon-Ra St. Brown. Also, the team brought back Marvin Jones to pair with Josh Reynolds as secondary targets and agreed to a contract extension with Kalif Raymond on August 11.

But outside of those four receivers, Detroit doesn’t have a lot of other experience at receiver.

The Lions will be without second-year receiver Jameson Williams the first six games of the regular season because of a gambling-related suspension. Williams also suffered a serious hamstring injury at practice on August 17.

Although Mims looked good at times during practice, the Lions gave up on the 2020 second-round pick. Detroit waived him on August 18, which nullified the trade agreement with the New York Jets.

On August 17, head coach Dan Campbell mentioned undrafted rookies Dylan Drummond and Chase Cota as potential receivers who could earn a roster spot. Fourth-year wideout Trinity Benson is another possibility for the 53-man roster.

Palmer would be an upgrade in talent over any three of those receivers. Palmer had more catches and receiving yards in his final five regular games last season than what Benson, Drummond and Cota have posted in their careers combined.

But while Palmer is an upgrade, he’s also not a big-named playmaker that will disrupt what the Lions have already built on offense. Palmer is talented enough to be a featured weapon early in the season, and then he could naturally move into a reserve role once Williams returns.

Could the Chargers Consider Trading Palmer?

Palmer appears to be a fit for the Lions on paper. But the first question is whether the Chargers would actually consider trading him.

Los Angeles may have three receivers ahead of Palmer on the depth chart when the season begins. However, 31-year-old Kennan Allen has dealt with lower-leg injuries the past few years, and Mike Williams hasn’t played a full season since 2018. The other wideout ahead of Palmer is first-round rookie Quentin Johnston.

If the Chargers are confident that Allen and Williams will stay healthy, feel good about Johnston contributing as a rookie and comfortable with the rest of their receiving depth, then Palmer is expendable.

But those are a lot of ifs. It would make sense for the Chargers to keep Palmer as insurance at least until the NFL trade deadline.

Should the Chargers make him available, though, the Lions should be very interested. He fits a current need, and even if acquiring him costs a mid-round pick, it could be worth it not only for this fall but also next season.

Palmer’s contract doesn’t expire until the end of 2024.