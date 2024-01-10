Lions Predicted to Acquire ‘Missing Piece’ for Defense

The Athletic released its latest 2024 NFL mock draft on January 10, and similar to other mock draft since the end of the regular season, it projected the Detroit Lions to target an edge rusher. Specifically, The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner predicted the Lions to select Ohio State’s JT Tuimoloau at No. 28 overall in the first round.

Baumgardner even went as far as to suggest as Tuimoloau as the “missing piece” for the Lions defense.

“Aidan Hutchinson finished the season second in the NFL in pressures and did it without much help to speak of on the other side,” Baumgardner wrote. “If Detroit can pair a three-down workhorse like Hutchinson with a pass-rush specialist like Tuimoloau (who also has three-down potential), it could be the missing piece for Dan Campbell’s defense.”

The Lions had 18 defenders record a sack in 2023, but half of them only had 1 sack. Aidan Hutchinson was Detroit’s only defensive player with more than 5 sacks during the 2023 season.

How JT Tuimoloau Could Fit With the Lions

In terms of pressuring quarterbacks during the 2023 season, the Lions produced a bit of a mixed bag. Having 18 defenders with a sack is an incredible achievement. Detroit also finished the regular season first in pressure rate, quarterback knockdown percentage and hurry rate.

But all of that didn’t lead to an abnormal amount of sacks. The Lions finished tied for 23rd in the NFL with 41 sacks this season.

Hutchinson posted a new career-high 11.5 sacks. Despite the balance of Detroit featuring 18 different defenders with a sack, Hutchinson accounted for more than a quarter of the team’s sacks.

Behind those pass rushing statistics, the Lions improved defensive during 2023. But they still weren’t an elite unit. To get to the next level in 2024, another pass rusher opposite Hutchinson appears to be that “missing piece.”

Tuimoloau had 12 sacks in 35 games during his career at Ohio State. During 2023, he recorded 5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 2 pass defenses and 1 fumble recovery to go with 38 total tackles.

Other Edge Rushers Lions Could Target in 2024 NFL Draft

Baumgardner won’t be the only mock draft expert who identifies an edge rusher to play with Hutchinson as Detroit’s last missing defensive piece. A lot of mock drafts will likely have the Lions targeting an edge rusher.

That’s already the case even with the Lions still involved in the NFL’s postseason. Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema predicted on January 5 the Lions to select Washington edge rusher Bralen Trice in the first round.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid also had the Lions targeting Trice in his mock draft released on January 10.

“The Lions’ culture is built on toughness, physicality and relentlessness,” Reid wrote. “If there’s one prospect in this class who checks all three boxes, it’s Trice. His game centers around power, and he created first pressure on an FBS-high 71 plays this season.

“Trice also never comes off the field, with a level of effort sure to catch the eyes of GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell.”

Mock drafts will probably continue having edge rushers land in Detroit. But it’s important to note that the Lions also still have linebacker James Houston, who was expected to be the edge rusher to star opposite Hutchinson this season.

Houston suffered an ankle injury in September and hasn’t played since Week 2.

Houston’s presence doesn’t mean the Lions won’t draft an edge rusher in the first round. But if he returns fully healthy, Detroit could address another need on the first day of the draft and then add edge depth later.