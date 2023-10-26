Lions Urged to Acquire Rental Safety to Aid ‘Banged Up’ Secondary

The Detroit Lions have been connected to quite a few potential trade candidates to help their secondary. On October 26, NFL.com’s Kevin Patra floated Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon as yet another possibility for the Lions in the trade market.

“The Lions’ secondary is banged up and could use aid. Blackmon is the type of versatile defender who could help Detroit cover its injury woes,” Patra wrote. “The former third-round pick spent his first three seasons as a free safety before moving to strong safety this season.

“Blackmon also has played 103 snaps at slot corner for Indianapolis this season and has a 62.3 passer rating against, 12th-best among safeties, per PFF.”

Blackmon is in the final year of his rookie contract. He will be a free agent in March, which likely makes him a rental player for any team that may acquired him.

How Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Could Fit With the Lions

Since beginning his career as a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Blackmon has been a reliable defender in four seasons with the Colts.

He’s arguably off to his best start in 2023. In just seven games, he’s already tied career highs with 50 combined tackles and 2 interceptions. Blackmon also has a new career-best 4 tackles for loss along with 3 pass defenses.

The 25-year-old has been able to rack up those statistics in part because of his availability and stamina. Blackmon has played all 507 defensive snaps for Indianapolis this season.

As Patra explained, the Lions are dealing with a depleted secondary. Safety Kerby Joseph left to be checked for a concussion (he cleared the check) against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, and cornerback Jerry Jacobs didn’t play because of a knee injury.

The Lions are already without defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley. Gardner-Johnson suffered a torn pectoral in Week 2, and Moseley tore his right ACL after returning from a torn left ACL last season.

Detroit could use extra depth at a lot of different secondary positions. Blackmon could supply that because of his versatility.

Blackmon has lined up for at least 100 snaps at box safety, free safety and slot cornerback this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s also received playing time at wide cornerback and on special teams.

Detroit’s Biggest Needs Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline

It will be interesting to see how the Lions approach the NFL trade deadline, which will be on October 31.

The expectation is for Detroit to be a buyer, but the team doesn’t sound like they are going to add just for the sake of adding.

“It’s got to be something that we feel like can help us, fits us. But it also can’t be something that’s going to mess with what we got going on here,” Campbell said in his weekly interview on WXYT-FM (97.1). “[GM Brad Holmes is] mindful of that and I appreciate that about him, that he knows what I’m talking about, what we’re about. And we’re not going to mess with the vibe of this team.”

It’s hard to know if Blackmon is the right fit for the Lions locker room. Detroit could also decide that they don’t want to acquire a player who could only be with the team for 2-3 months.

Other needs could play a role as well. The Lions are dealing with multiple injuries at running back and could add a veteran to help compliment rookie Jahmyr Gibbs until David Montgomery returns.

The pass rush and wide receiver are other areas the Lions could look to address with a trade. Detroit has just 2 sacks in the past three games, which has caused media pundits to connect the Lions with a lot of different edge rushers.

The Lions also lost wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. for the rest of the season this week. Jones announced he was leaving the team to tend to a personal matter.

But if Detroit does prioritize adding a defensive back through a trade, Blackmon is certainly an interesting possibility.