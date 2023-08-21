Lions Predicted to Consider Trading Veteran Edge Rusher

The NFL moved to having only one roster cutdown day this season. That was good news for undrafted rookies and other fringe roster players battling for a job.

Therefore, the NFL should see a flurry of roster changes across the league within the next 10 days. The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett proposed one possible move for the Detroit Lions will be trading away a veteran edge rusher — Julian Okwara.

“The Lions have more depth across the board defensively than they’ve had in years and that’s particularly true with the edge rush/defensive line group,” wrote Birkett. “I had 11 linemen making my roster last week and think there are even more worthy candidates, but putting a roster together is a numbers game in many ways; that may be too many bigs to keep.

“Julian Okwara could be the odd edge rusher out, though maybe general manager Brad Holmes has a trade up his sleeve.”

Okwara finished last season on injured reserve because of an elbow injury. He posted 17 combined tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits and 2 sacks in 10 games during 2022.