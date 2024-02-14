Former Lions LB Julian Okwara Lands With New Team

The Detroit Lions already departed with their top two draft picks from the 2020 NFL draft last year. On February 14, they officially said goodbye to one of their 2020 third-round selections — edge rusher Julian Okwara.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) account that they signed Okwara.

The Lions released Okwara during the postseason but re-signed him to the team’s practice squad the following day. Detroit waived Okwara to create a roster spot for fellow edge rusher James Houston returning from injured reserve.

But after the NFC championship game, the Lions did not sign Okwara to a futures contract. Now a couple weeks into his free agency, he has landed with the Eagles.

The Lions selected Okwara at No. 67 overall in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. Last year, the Lions traded cornerback Jeff Okudah and running back D’Andre Swift, who were their first two choices in that draft class.

Detroit selected Okudah at No. 3 overall and then Swift at No. 35 overall in the second round.