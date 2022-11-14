Julian Okwara Deserves Major Props for Being Lions’ Unsung Hero in Win

The Detroit Lions defense has been much-maligned most of the 2022 NFL season, but quietly, the team is coming up with winning plays in key moments to drive some success.

Players like defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and cornerback Jeff Okudah have justly received praise for what they’ve been able to do. More often than not, though, the winning plays have been made by unsung heroes.

Such was the case in Week 10. While many might have stood out brighter in the bigger moments, it’s hard to argue that the play of Romeo Okwara was significant on this day multiple times.

Okwara started the day out by setting the tone for the Lions with a sack early in the game. Prior to that point, Detroit could not slow down Justin Fields, so the hit was of major significance at a key point of the game.

Later in the game, Okwara made perhaps the biggest play of the day when he snuffed out another Fields run in the pocket and got the final sack of the game for Detroit:

These plays were a masterclass in sticking with the play and finding a way to make something great happen. Okwara didn’t give up or give in, and instead grinded his way to a major defensive impact late in the game with everything on the line.

In a season where plenty of the big names are driving the bus for Detroit, give Okwara credit for stepping up and making winning plays. He’s an important player for the future of the defense as a result.

Okwara Got off to Slow Start in 2022

The Lions have been waiting for Okwara to step up in a bigger way this season. Following an elite 2021 year in which he put up six sacks, Okwara has taken some time to show up on the stat sheet in 2022.

Entering this game, Okwara had collected just 13 total tackles and one quarterback hit. He has been inconsistent at best most of this season, but that didn’t stop him from continuing to grind and make the most of his opportunities on the field.

Prior to last year, Okwara’s first season in the league was slowed due to injury. He’s shown he can stay healthy and produce when given the opportunity to play, so it was nice to see him cash in that chance when he got it.

Credit Okwara for Making Winning Plays With Lions

The fact that Okwara was able to deliver would likely not be a surprise to his teammates whatsoever, given the mindset that seems to permeate the roster is one of belief.

Okwara hasn’t made a huge impact this season up until this point, but he made two of the biggest plays when he had to, especially the sack in crunch time. As a result, the Lions were able to celebrate their first road win since 2020.

How Okwara was able to step up when few folks likely imagined he could speaks to what Dan Campbell is trying to build in Detroit. The Lions found a way to grit out a win, and Okwara was perhaps the biggest reason why in the end.